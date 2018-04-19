GOOD HOUSEKEEPING REPORTS: Your kitchen: 20-minute meals

Make a fresh and delicious dinner in less time than you’d need to order takeout.

Triple-Cheese Skillet Shells

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total cooking time: 20 minutes

1. Cook 12 ounces medium shell pasta. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet on medium. Add 1 onion (finely chopped), season with salt and pepper, and cook, covered, stirring occasionally until tender, about 10 minutes.

2. Stir in 1 clove garlic (finely chopped); cook 1 minute. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon flour; cook 1 minute. Whisk in 1 1/2 cups whole milk, and bring to a simmer. Whisk in 4 ounces low-fat cream cheese (at room temperature) and 1/8 teaspoon each cayenne and freshly grated nutmeg.

3. Stir in 6 ounces each Gruyere and extra-sharp cheddar cheeses (both coarsely grated); cook until melted and thickened, 2 minutes. Toss with shells. Serve sprinkled with toasted panko and chopped parsley.

Serves 6. Each serving is about 560 calories, 27 g fat (15 g saturated), 26 g protein, 635 mg sodium, 51 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber.

Tofu Pad Thai

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total cooking time: 35 minutes

1. Slice one 14-ounce block extra-firm tofu into 1-inch thick pieces, and place between paper towels on a rimmed baking sheet. Sandwich with a second sheet, and place a cast-iron skillet on top to weigh it down for 10 minutes. Cut into cubes and toss with 2 tablespoons cornstarch.

2. Meanwhile, cook 8 ounces rice noodles per package directions, then rinse. In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 2 teaspoons sweet chili sauce, the juice of 1 lime and 1 clove garlic (grated); set aside.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium heat. Add 1 red pepper (sliced) and cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from skillet.

4. Add tofu and cook, tossing, until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Toss with noodles and sauce. Fold in peppers, 2 cups bean sprouts and 2 scallions (thinly sliced); cook 2 minutes. Serve with sliced scallions, chopped peanuts and lime wedges.

Serves 4. Each serving is about 440 calories, 10 g fat (1.5 g saturated), 16 g protein, 620 mg sodium, 73 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber.

Philly Cheesesteak

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total cooking time: 25 minutes

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet on medium. Add 2 medium onions (thinly sliced); season with salt and black pepper, and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes. Uncover, add 2 small red and green peppers (sliced) and cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender, 6 to 8 minutes more; transfer to bowl.

2. Very thinly slice 1 1/2 lbs sirloin steak; season with salt and pepper. Wipe out skillet, and heat 1 tablespoon oil on medium-high. Cook steak, tossing occasionally, until browned and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Lay 4 ounces sliced American or provolone cheese over steak; cover and cook until cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; gently fold cheese into steak.

4. Form sandwiches with 4 hero rolls, steak mixture and pepper-and-onion mixture.

Serves 4. Each serving is about 725 calories, 40.5 g fat (15.5 g saturated), 47 g protein, 940 mg sodium, 43 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber.

Ask the GH Nutrition Lab

Our own registered dietitian, Jaclyn London, settles your healthy-eating questions so you can fuel up smarter and keep your weight where you want it

Q: Is it true that eating honey can ease my seasonal allergies?

A: There’s little solid research to support this claim, which is based on the idea that ingesting small amounts of pollen will stimulate your immune system and make you less allergic. Honey is made from the nectar bees collect, not pollen – so any tiny bit of pollen in there is accidental! There is no way to tell if the honey you’re buying contains pollen, let alone the kind you’re allergic to. But there is some limited science to support honey’s role in cough suppression.

Bottom line: Try swapping in honey for sugar in hot tea to see if it helps, but know that honey is slightly higher in calories per teaspoon (20, versus sugar’s 15). That said, honey is sweeter, so you may use less.

Recalls Alert

The following products and vehicles were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unless otherwise indicated, discontinue use of the products immediately and return them to the store where purchased for a refund. For more information about the products, call the manufacturer or CPSC’s toll-free hotline, 800-638-2772. Only some cars or trucks recalled are affected. Contact a dealer for your model to see if it is included in the recall. The dealer will tell you what to do.

PRODUCT/VEHICLE PROBLEM

Scotch thermal laminators, sold at J.A. Riollano and Sam’s Club stores in Puerto Rico and online at Amazon.com from July 2015 through March 2018 for about $20.

The plastic enclosure can overheat, posing a burn hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled laminators and contact 3M for a full refund. Consumers can contact 3M at 800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or online at www.ScotchBrand.com. Click on “TL901C-T Laminator Recall” for more information.

Volkswagen 2014-2015 Audi S7 and 2016-2018 RS7

The tire information label on these vehicles incorrectly lists the combined maximum weight as 1,146 lbs/520 kg, when the correct combined maximum weight is actually 992 lbs/450 kg. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” If the operator were to load the vehicle based on information on the tire information label, they could overload the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Audi will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tire information label for free. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 800-253-2834. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 44N9.

