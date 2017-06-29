–HELP ME, HARLAN!: Generous mother-in-law should stick with gift cards, not presents

Dear Harlan,

I have a small problem. My mother-in-law buys me beautiful presents for my birthday and holidays. The problem is that we have very different taste and styles. She can be a little difficult and has a strong personality. I never say anything to her about the gift-giving because I don’t want to offend her. We get along well enough. I’d rather just say “thank you.” My husband thinks I should say something to her. I believe that boat has already sailed – it’s been over three years. Is there a subtle way to bring this up without offending her? I’ve been pretending to love the presents for too long. Should I just continue faking it?

Faking It

Dear Faking It,

The bad gifts aren’t the problem; it’s hiding your feelings. If you can’t tell her that something doesn’t fit today, how do you expect to tell her that you want to spend the holidays with your family next Christmas? Today it’s not a problem, but tomorrow it can be a major issue. There will be family events, possible children and bigger issues that come up. She might have a parenting style that conflicts with yours. When there is a bigger issue at stake, how will you manage that situation? Can you express yourself, or will you shut down? Look at the gift-

giving situation as practice to learn how to express yourself. Experiment with being honest. Make sure she knows how much you love and appreciate the gestures. Then, see if you can exchange a gift or go shopping together next time. She might surprise you. If you don’t want to test the waters, make sure you’re prepared to express yourself when it matters. That’s what concerns me the most.

***

Dear Harlan,

I’ve been ghosted. It happened after three dates. She and I had great dates – we went to dinner and kissed. She even mentioned inviting me to her friend’s party. Then she went completely silent. I saw that she checked her Facebook and posted a few pictures on Instagram with friends. I texted her and called, but didn’t receive any response. It’s been over a week, and I have no idea what I did to turn her off. Was it my kiss? Was it something I said? I hate this feeling of not knowing. Why do people do this? Why can’t she just tell me the truth? I would rather know than deal with this. Any advice?

Ghosted

Dear Ghosted,

It’s cruel. It’s selfish. It’s unkind. And unless someone is hospitalized or unable to communicate, there is no good reason to ghost someone. For those unfamiliar with ghosting, this is when you stop communicating with someone after a relationship. It can happen after a first date, several dates or a year. When I’m ignored for no good reason and can’t find answers, I like to make up a best-case-scenario story. I like to think that I was so wonderful and so attractive that the person got scared. I’ll assume there was an ex, or perhaps there was a catastrophic tragedy.

There’s no other place to go when people don’t give you any information. Ghosting is so painful because it leaves us with questions. And most of us have a lifetime of insecurities to answer them. This is where you need to listen to me. Work to be your best. Find other people to date who appreciate you. Keep moving forward. Don’t let one woman make you doubt all that’s good about you.

***

Harlan is author of “Getting Naked: Five Steps to Finding the Love of Your Life (While Fully Clothed and Totally Sober)” (St. Martin’s Press). Write Harlan at Harlan@helpmeharlan.com or visit online: www.helpmeharlan.com. All letters submitted become property of the author. Send paper to Help Me, Harlan!, 2720 Dundee Road, Suite 226, Northbrook, IL 60062.

©Harlan Cohen 2017

Distributed by King Features Syndicate Inc.

–HELP ME, HARLAN!: Generous mother-in-law should stick with gift cards, not presents–