HELP ME, HARLAN! Getting started can be a pain for wannabe writers

Dear Harlan,

Wannabe author here. What’s the biggest pain in the butt about getting published? Where should I start?

Wannabe

Dear Wannabe,

There used to be a time when publishing a book would be a huge pain in the butt from start to finish. There’s putting together a book proposal, getting an agent, getting a publishing contract, negotiating the contract, working with editors, and then researching, writing, revising, marketing and finally releasing the book. Today, you can get published without an agent, a contract, editors, marketing or talent. The biggest pain in the butt is getting it done. It’s easy to think about a book and tell people you’re writing a book, but finishing a book is the biggest challenge. Your only focus right now should be getting it done. Once you get it done, explore how you want to get it out there. You can release it as an e-book, self-publish or try to get a traditional publisher. The reality is that you don’t need anyone but YOU to get this done. Once you write your book, you have the power to reach millions of people. You are a publisher, salesperson, marketer and distributor. You just need to get it done.

Got it? Write it. Get it out there. Then write another book. And get it out there. Then write another. Get used to the process, talk to successful authors, meet publishers and work to build a platform. Keep writing, and good things will happen. Too many people wait for someone to publish them. Go from “wannabe” to “wanna do it again.”

***

Hey Harlan.

I’m not sure if you remember me, but you helped me find the courage to put myself out there and meet a guy a few years ago. I can’t even begin to explain the amount of happiness and confidence I had with men after following your advice. I was cheated on by my last boyfriend. I saw it coming, and now he has a new girlfriend. I’m not afraid to date again. In fact, I just want to find my perfect man. I started to think about your advice again, but I have realized I’m so darn picky. I just decided to reach out to get some inspiration that will help me get out there again.

Darn Picky

Hey Darn Picky,

The last guy you picked cheated on you. That’s got to be terribly painful. I know you saw it coming, but you didn’t step out of the way. You got hit hard. That can shake you to the core. Since we have this history together, let’s be honest: It doesn’t sound like you’ve fully processed what happened. When someone gets hurt, it’s natural to feel guarded. Some people will hide. Some call it “picky.” Allow yourself time to reflect on the past. Give yourself permission to feel whatever you are feeling. Reflect on what went right and what went wrong. Figure out why you stuck with him when you saw it coming. Use this knowledge to help you find the perfect man in the future. Then instead of being picky, be open-minded and willing to date lots of potential partners. Make sure you have people in your corner to support you and be in your corner. Picky is an excuse. Instead, call yourself “selective,” and be careful and open to meeting all types of people while looking for the best man.

***

