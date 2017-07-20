–HELP ME, HARLAN! Overweight dad’s unhealthy eating is heavy burden for daughter

Dear Harlan,

How can I help my father lose weight? He is getting older and doesn’t take care of himself. He’s overweight and very inactive. I’ve written him a letter asking him to change his lifestyle so he can see his grandchildren’s milestones, and bought him a membership to a gym. He refuses to change. I find myself resenting him and not wanting to be around him for family meals. We have gotten in arguments that sting for weeks. It’s painful to see that he doesn’t care about himself. We love him so much. Is there anything I can do?

Frustrated Daughter

Dear Frustrated,

You can’t get him to lose weight. There only is one person you can control, and it’s not him. I know it’s painful for you, but imagine how painful it must be for him? He might care – more than you can imagine. Focus less on what he eats and more on what he wants. Ask him what he wants. He might be trying to change. He might be an emotional eater. He might be dealing with his own personal issues, or he might be depressed. Food is never the problem. Speak to the “why” and focus on the moment. Love your dad for what he can give you right now. Invite him to walk with you. Exercise together. Cook healthier together. The closer you can get to him now, the more you can learn about him, and perhaps you can develop a better understanding of what he wants. But he needs to want to change – not for you, but for himself.

***

Dear Harlan,

My best friend and my ex are now a couple. They were both very respectful about the entire situation. My ex and I dated for two years, and it’s been three years since we were together. My friend told me that the two of them started texting and he was flirting with her. He mentioned wanting to take her out, but he didn’t want to mess with our friendship. I discussed this with my friend and couldn’t find a good reason to stop them from dating. They have been together two months and are extremely happy. I’ve recently become single, and now my feelings have changed. I find myself jealous of their relationship and find it hard to be around them. I know it’s not fair to ask them to stop seeing each other, but I would like to maintain my friendship. It means so much to me. What do you suggest?

Jealous Bestie

Dear Jealous Bestie,

Either you’ll stand in their wedding or bond over what a jerk he is after they break up. You sound lonely. Some people aren’t good at being alone. Your best friend and your ex might just be a distraction from focusing on the relationship you have with yourself. Being single can play tricks on your mind. It’s easy to focus on your energy on other people; instead, focus it on yourself. Make this about you. Work on yourself. Challenge yourself. Take a break from dating.

If it’s hard to be around them as a couple, then hang out with your girlfriend without your ex. If it bothers you to see their pictures, hide them on social media. If you want to tell your friend that you’re going through a rough patch, fill her in. Spend this time working to be happy and fulfilled while single.

***

