–HELP ME, HARLAN! Porn ‘problem’ is more like a porn addiction

Dear Harlan,

I recently read your advice to “Secretly Using Porn.” While your advice was sound, I think you should have delved deeper. It really needs to be exposed for what it is: an addiction. Neuroscientists have shown that porn addiction has a similar effect on the brain as drug addiction (the brain is flooded with dopamine, so you gradually need more and more stimuli to reach the same level of pleasure). So when you say, “Stop using porn,” as you did in your first sentence, realize that stopping may be easier said than done for most people. That would be akin to telling a heroin addict to stop using heroin. It would help to provide resources next time. A Google search of “how to stop porn addiction” will bring up a lot of information as well. This is becoming a huge problem that needs to be exposed and addressed. There are counselors, therapists and spiritual advisers who are becoming equipped to deal with this addiction.

Joe

Dear Joe,

Thank you for your response. And I hear you: Porn addiction is always on my mind when answering questions where porn gets in the way of a relationship. It’s safe to say that when any habit causes a breakup, loss of a job or other collateral damage, it’s not a harmless habit. It absolutely could be an addiction. In addition to doing research on porn addiction, I’d make it a broader search. The reader should check out the Sex Addicts Anonymous website (https://saa-recovery.org). If someone wants to dig deeper into porn addiction, here’s some suggested reading: “Breaking the Cycle: Free Yourself from Sex Addiction, Porn Obsession, and Shame” by Patrick J. Carnes, who is a pioneer in this area of study. There’s also “Your Brain on Porn: Internet Pornography and the Emerging Science of Addiction” by Gary Wilson. I’d also be grateful to hear from more readers who have moved beyond porn. Send your stories to

Harlan@helpmeharlan.com.

Dear Harlan,

Why is it OK for your single friends to talk about their sexual or romantic conquests pretty explicitly, but if you mention you and your significant other’s activities, it weirds them out? It seems like a bit of a double standard.

Double Standard

Dear Double Standard,

Your friends’ sexual conquests are passing tales. They are void of emotion and lack permanence. They are like mindless romance novels tossed to the side. You are their sounding board so they can cleanse their palate emotionally and move on. There is no emotional connection or permanence. See the difference? Your relationship is emotional and deeply permanent. Anything you say will be played out in their brains the next time you and your

significant other are hanging out with them in a group. That harmless Thursday game night could become the night your close friend imagines you dressed up like a goat and your significant other pretending to be the troll under the bridge collecting a kinky toll. See the difference? When you share deeply personal stories, and there is emotion and permanence, the story can be harder to hear. Find friends who don’t mind hearing about your sexual exploits. As for the friends who share explicit stories, you’ll know a relationship is serious when they spare you the intimate details.

