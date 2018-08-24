Illinois’ Monarch Lady wins national award for milkweed campaign

An idea that was fluttering in the breeze just three years ago has netted a suburban Chicago woman the National Garden Club’s highest level of recognition: the Member Award of Honor. Kay MacNeil, a longtime garden club member and president of her local chapter, was given the award for her “Milkweed for Monarchs” program (originally profiled in the March 14 edition of the Chronicle) in the greater Chicago area and across the U.S. to save vanishing monarch butterflies.

Reached at her Frankfort home weeks after receiving the award, MacNeil said she was appreciative but the award is to be shared with fellow Garden Club of Illinois members, citizens and government agencies that have worked to distribute and plant milkweed — the only plant that monarch butterflies will lay their eggs on.

“This is for everyone who has cared about monarchs and is planting seed. We all need to be congratulated for our efforts on behalf of monarchs,” said MacNeil, who was selected for the award from a base of 165,000 national members in 5,000 garden clubs. “This summer, I don’t know about where you live, but we are having the best monarch year ever.”

Monarch eggs are common in yards in the Frankfort area, according to MacNeil, who has given away a couple of hundred specimens already this summer.

“This is unheard of,” she said.

MacNeil nets no profit from her milkweed campaign. Rather, she likely doesn’t recoup all the money she spends on postage and promoting the Milkweed for Monarchs effort. That doesn’t stop the Prestwick Area Garden Club president from finding new ways to increase public awareness of the demise of monarchs and encourage the distribution of milkweed seed — a task she coordinates from her kitchen and garage.

The tireless MacNeil collects milkweed pods from gardeners all over the state and provides it free for planting on large acreage that won’t be mowed until the monarch season is over.

She also sells samples of three kinds of monarch-friendly milkweed varieties for $2 cash and a self-addressed-stamped envelope, or 100 packets of “butterfly weed” for $36, including postage.

“I’ve got caterpillars setting on my kitchen table,” MacNeil said, half-kidding, in mid-August. “We’ve got nowhere to eat.”

MacNeil said she has no firm data to support her notion that monarch numbers are soaring in Illinois and other states in the butterfly’s annual migration route, and does not know who or what should be credited for the perceived increase.

“I don’t know; I am an art major and not a scientist,” she said. “These things wax and wane. All I can say is this has been a wonderful summer for monarchs. I have had so many people contact me to report their monarch sightings and sending photos. It’s the best monarch year I’ve seen in a long time.”

There are signals that the fight to save the monarch butterfly remains far from over. The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Mexico reported that monarchs overwintering in Mexico — the southernmost tip of their migratory journey — in March 2018 had declined by 14.8 percent from the 2017 count. This continued a trend that has resulted in a 90 percent decline in monarch numbers over the past two decades.

Last year’s big decline was largely attributed to severe hurricanes that accompanied the monarch migration along with unseasonably warm fall weather, however.

The low point for monarch overwintering came in 2013-2014, when around 34 million monarchs per hectare were estimated.

In 2018, around 50 million were estimated, lending support to MacNeil’s assertion that the iconic North American butterfly may indeed be slowly winging its way out of its death spiral.

Milkweed for Monarchs has distributed 8,000 packets of butterfly weed, to date, in 2018. Another 8,000 or 9,000 packets were sent out last year.

“I pile it up in my garage in big banana boxes and keep handing it off. In September and October people will start bringing me milkweed pods again,” MacNeil said. “All anyone who wants a box of milkweed pods has to do is call and tell me about their project. I mail it out to them free and all they have to do is send me back reimbursement for the postage. The joke in this house is I am pretty sure I am covering my costs but the husband is pretty sure I am not.”

An early goal for the program was to get milkweed seeds into the hands of the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Tollway Authority and Illinois Townships to plant on right-of-ways and reduce mowing of wild areas.

Milkweed pods can now be glimpsed by motorists traveling Interstate 80 at the Harlem interchange south of Chicago and other intersections and medians in northern Illinois, thanks to MacNeil’s vision.

MacNeil’s forty-five minute video on monarch butterflies can be viewed on YouTube by searching for “Kay MacNeil Milkweed for Monarchs.” MacNeil can be reached by telephone at (815) 469-1294 or email at kaymac60423@yahoo.com by those interested in planting milkweed or joining the cause.