–PRIME TIME WITH KIDS

It’s that time of year when a flurry of invitations and announcements for events and celebrations arrive all at once — graduations, bridal showers, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and yes, Father’s Day on Sunday June 18!

Make your gift-giving special with two of my favorite and easy DIY ideas that you and your kids can do together for giftwrap that show your special touch, creativity and pizzazz.

USE FABRIC GIFTS AS THE WRAP

Like a beach towel! If there is a birthday in the house, or if your child is going off to summer camp, a colorful beach towel and items for “summer fun” are an ideal present. Instead of purchasing a gift bag, use the bright towel to wrap it all up.

Fold the towel in half lengthwise. Make a triangular fold at the bottom and continue to make triangular folds until you reach the top — like folding a flag. If there is extra toweling at the top, fold it under. Pinch the two side end points and cinch them with ribbon or twine. Open the middle space to create a triangular pocket for tucking additional small gifts, such as flip flops, sunglasses, sunscreen and healthy snack bars. If there is space, roll up a fun magazine or comic book and a little bouquet of flowers for that pizzazz factor.

Or, are you giving …

A cookbook? Tie a colorful dishtowel folded in half crosswise around it, and tie in a knot with a set of measuring spoons.

A baby gift? Roll it up in a light summer baby blanket with ribbons cinching the ends. Tie in a cute rattle.

A picnic basket? Pick up a vintage 1950s tablecloth to wrap around the basket for an eye-catching retro look.

A jewelry box? Wrap it in a fashion scarf twisted around and around and tie in a bow or loosely knot it and tuck inside the twists.

LET NATURE WRAP IT UP

Giving a bouquet of flowers? Instead of presenting the blooms in ho-hum tissue paper, newspaper or plastic from the florist or market, trim the stems and arrange in a canning jar or large recycled, clean glass jar. Wrap a woodsy looking piece of birch bark (from fallen branches or your wood pile) around the container, and tie together tightly with twine to hold in place.

Or wrap with fresh large leaves, such as garden hosta. They are striking wrapped around a container, too.

***

Donna Erickson’s award-winning series “Donna’s Day” is airing on public television nationwide. To find more of her creative family recipes and activities, visit www.donnasday.com and link to the NEW Donna’s Day Facebook fan page. Her latest book is “Donna Erickson’s Fabulous Funstuff for Families.”

© 2017 Donna Erickson

–PRIME TIME WITH KIDS–