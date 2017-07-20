PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: Parents can set example for lifelong learning

Have you tried something new with your kids lately? There’s still time this summer to plan an activity or adventure.

Karl Nelson, 40-year-old dad of two sons and executive of an educational nonprofit in Seattle, says introducing his boys to new experiences is vital for growth and learning about themselves and their world. He recently took his 5-year-old son Oskar, a curious boy who is always game for new adventures, sailing. “My task was to make sure he had a good enough time, so he’d want to do it again. Fortunately, his only complaint was the lack of snacks,” says Karl. Next time there will be plenty!

“Exposure to new ideas and concepts through experiential learning isn’t just something that happens at school,” says Karl. “Parents modeling lifelong learning at home is essential, like the day I picked up a violin 10 years ago in a quest to learn more about music. I started lessons and continue to this day. I like that my sons see (and hear!) their father practicing and improving over time. My efforts are also a reminder that we don’t just start out being good at something; it takes discipline and hard work.”

Gather your family to talk about activities that seem interesting, fun and perhaps a little out of the ordinary. Routines are important, but sometimes they become protective bubbles that need to be broken, or maybe just bent, for new perspective and growth. Here are two ideas to get you inspired.

1. Join a family exercise program, such as outdoor yoga and/or stretch class at a community center or park in your area. Some are free. If there are non-swimmers in the family, check out your local YMCA or community center for swimming lessons to learn this important life skill.

2. Partner with an experienced camping family and spend a few days together in the wild hiking, fishing, cooking and enjoying the outdoors together. It’s a practical way to learn the ropes of camping and to get to know friends better. You might even start an annual tradition.

If sleeping in a tent is not your idea of fun, pack up a picnic and drive to a local park or nature preserve. Take a hike, play, build a campfire, roast some marshmallows and have all the fun of camping, then head home to your own beds at the end of the day.

