PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: African peanut stew with chicken

This easy-to-prepare chicken peanut stew is an adaptation of a delicious dish I enjoyed during my trip to the Ubangi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo this year. Served in large bowls, it is a favorite meal for celebrations when families and guests gather.

This simplified interpretation uses boneless chicken breasts for easy prep. Natural peanut butter gives it a creamy richness and an “I’ll gladly have a second helping” flavor. The chilies provide a spicy kick.

Prepare the hearty recipe for family and friends for a memorable meal if you celebrate Kwanzaa this coming week (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), and serve it at other events in the new year. You’ll likely discover that it will be a 2018 favorite for both kids and adults.

AFRICAN CHICKEN PEANUT STEW

Serves 6-8

1/4 cup peanut oil or canola oil

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into small bite-size pieces

1 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced, about 1 tablespoon

1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1/4 cup canned chopped chilies (optional)

3 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup natural peanut butter, smooth or chunky

2 cups salad spinach, chopped

Chopped roasted peanuts, for garnish

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large stew pot over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and add to pot. Cook until tinges of brown appear on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate, and set aside.

Add remaining oil to the pot and saute onion until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, sweet potato and ginger, stirring frequently, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomatoes.

Return chicken to the pot and add chilies (optional) and 2 cups chicken stock. Bring to a boil and simmer on low for about 15 minutes.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the peanut butter and remaining cup of chicken stock. Stir the mixture into the soup. Add chopped spinach and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Adjust seasoning and serve in bowls with peanuts sprinkled on top.

Parenting tip: Some people like their chilies mild; others hot. Many kids prefer to skip them altogether. If your kids would rather not have them, better to put chilies on hold and make a dish the whole family can gather around, and simply place them in a little dish for an add-on.

