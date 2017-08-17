–PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: Create a solar cooker and cook a snack

When you put news on your mealtime menu, it opens up all kinds of opportunities for together-time conversations, whether it’s the stats of your home team or the biggie event coming up over North America on Monday, Aug. 21 — the solar eclipse of the sun. While not a total eclipse in all states, it still will be a novel, out-of-this-world experience where you live.

OK, so your kids might associate the sun more with your constant nagging to slather their skin with sunscreen or wear a brimmed hat on a bright afternoon at the park. But when they tune into learning about this rare astronomical event, they’ll be engaged in new ways in our solar system — and the sun, in particular. (Learn more: eclipse2017.nasa.gov.)

Make the topic of “sun” practical, too, by constructing a simple solar cooker in minutes to show that the sun is powerful and provides energy for many things, including cooking a yummy fruit snack.

SIMPLE SOLAR COOKER

Here’s the stuff you’ll need:

—a hot, sunny day

—22-by-28-inch black poster board

—aluminum foil

—stapler

—tape

—small, clear glass bowl

—fruit and add-ins, such as an apple, honey and raisins (peaches and pears also are good)

Here’s the fun:

Make oven:

Lay the poster board on a table and cover one side completely with the foil. Staple the sheets of foil in place.

Gently roll the poster board in a diagonal direction to form a large cone shape with the foil on the inside. Loosen the shape a bit so that one end is wide open and the other is small. It will resemble a megaphone. Tape the seam closed, and staple the small end flat and shut. Now it’s time to crank up the heat.

Cook the snack:

Thinly slice an apple and place a few pieces in the clear glass dish. Top with raisins and a drizzle of honey, if you wish.

During the hottest and sunniest time of day, place the cone cooker on its side on a flat surface. Position it so that the sun’s rays are aimed directly inside. Tuck the bowl way back in the cone, and leave it to heat up for about 30 minutes. Cover with an oven bag or plastic wrap if you wish.

When time is up, slip the treat out carefully using a potholder.

Eat it up! Add ice cream or frozen yogurt for solar apples a la mode, if you wish.

Extra-sunny idea for nighttime: Make my space lampshade. The light bulb can represent the sun, then add your own ideas to a recycled shade to create a simple model of the solar system. See instructions at www.donnaerickson.com/?p=1163.

