PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: Make a simple French ‘chocolate mousse’ in a blender

French-born Nicole Winters enjoys telling the story of serving her favorite chocolate dessert from her childhood at a Christmas party gathering of over 20 friends and family. When her 3-year-old grandson, Jacob, stepped up to the dessert table after the meal, a woman offered him a small bowl and asked, “Would you like some chocolate pudding?” “It’s not pudding, it’s mousse au chocolat!” he confidently exclaimed with a perfect French accent.

“I was so surprised,” said Nicole. “He had just been in the kitchen cooking with me the day before when I taught him how to say those French words. Cooking together is an enjoyable way for me to pass on family food traditions from my background and culture to my children and grandchildren, which I believe is so important,” she added.

Since her easy blender version of rich “mousse au chocolat” (chocolate mousse) doesn’t use raw eggs like the traditional French recipe, and it comes together effortlessly in just 10 minutes, it captured my attention for our family holiday menus.

I gave it a whirl in our blender, poured it into small dessert bowls, and let it chill in the refrigerator overnight. Topped with fresh raspberries or a dollop of whipped cream, it’s a keeper.

EASY BLENDER CHOCOLATE MOUSSE DESSERT

Makes 6 servings

1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup whole milk

Cream cheese (3 ounces), cut into several pieces

Fresh raspberries or whipped cream for topping

1. Place chocolate chips, sugar and vanilla in your blender.

2. Heat milk in a saucepan to almost scalding. It should be steaming. Immediately pour it into the blender over the chocolate chips, sugar and vanilla, cover and blend for 30 seconds.

3. Add cream cheese pieces and blend until smooth.

4. Pour into six small dessert dishes or a dessert bowl. Refrigerate at least two hours, until set.

5. To serve, top each dish or serving dish with a few raspberries or a dollop of whipped cream. A little sprig of fresh mint is a nice added touch for a special occasion.

***

Donna Erickson’s award-winning series “Donna’s Day” is airing on public television nationwide. To find more of her creative family recipes and activities, visit www.donnasday.com and link to the NEW Donna’s Day Facebook fan page. Her latest book is “Donna Erickson’s Fabulous Funstuff for Families.”

© 2017 Donna Erickson

Distributed by King Features Syndicate

—PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: Make a simple French ‘chocolate mousse’ in a blender–