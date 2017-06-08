–PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: Paint and craft a bird feeder from recycled milk jug

Swish! Swish! Swish! The chubby brush goes in all directions on a big sheet of easel paper. “Jameson loves to paint,” says 34-year-old mom and athletic trainer Natalie Whitfield. I want to encourage his love for art, so it was time to find something to paint on that isn’t just paper (or potentially our house),” she says with an “I know where this joy of painting could lead” kind of expression.

“How about making and painting a bird feeder?” she thought — and do it the recycling way with plastic milk jug. She and her 3-year-old made a plan for their first big craft project, and went to a store to choose paint and shiny stickers. Supplies for the “roof” became a second outing — a nature-walk adventure to collect twigs. Just the right ones.

The project was a success. “He had a great time painting and decorating, so we decided to make two more for Mother’s Day gifts for his grandmothers,” she said.

Are you looking for simple outdoor projects to enjoy with your kids this summer? A feeder for fine feathered friends is a good starter craft, and together with your child’s creative flourishes, it makes a unique Father’s Day gift, too. (Or, assemble all the supplies to make the feeder, put them in a box and wrap it up with a bow for a gift Dad or Grandfather can enjoy making together with your child.)

Here’s the stuff you’ll need:

—1 clean, gallon recycled plastic juice or milk jug with label removed and cap on

— standard coffee mug for a pattern

—scissors

—thick wire or heavy twine for hanging

—nontoxic acrylic paint and paintbrush

—waterproof adhesive decorations (optional)

—3-inch sticks

—glue or outdoor Mod Podge

—birdseed

Here’s the fun:

1. Place the mug upside down in the middle of one side of the jug about 1 1/2 inches from the base. Trace the semicircle shape. An adult should cut out the shape with scissors. Repeat on opposite, or all sides.

2. For hanging, an adult should poke two holes opposite each other on the top near the cap. Loop wire or twine through holes.

3. Paint and let dry.

4. Decorate with stickers and glue on sticks for a “roof.” Let dry.

5. If you wish, add perches by poking holes under the “windows” and inserting sticks.

6. Scoop birdseed inside. Hang from a tree or bird feeder stand. As birds come, identify them, take pictures and talk about your sightings.

