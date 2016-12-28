PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: S’more ideas to start a new year of family fun

The art of the roast is simple. Put a marshmallow on a stick and rotate slowly over coals just long enough to turn the white outside a toasty golden brown. But as all experienced marshmallow roasters know, one second too long and the lusciousness instantly turns charcoal black. Patience is the key, a good lesson for rookie roasters of any age.

Warming up around a campfire, fire pit or grill to roast marshmallows for tasty s’mores is a great way to begin the practice of doing simple things that make big memories with family and friends in 2017. Plan the get-together soon, with a challenge to create a new recipe. To get you started, here are some tasty twists and combinations inspired by recipes from Hershey’s:

Peanut Butter S’mores — Spread a thin layer of peanut butter on half of a graham cracker, and top with a piece from a milk-chocolate bar, a toasted marshmallow and half of a graham cracker. Vary by adding banana slices.

Apricot Coconut S’mores — Spread a thick layer of apricot jam on half of a cinnamon graham cracker, and top with half of a milk-chocolate bar and a sprinkle of toasted coconut. Top with a piece from a milk chocolate bar, a toasted marshmallow and half of another cinnamon graham cracker.

Black Forest S’mores — Spread a thin layer of cherry pie filling on half of a chocolate graham cracker topped with a piece from a dark-chocolate bar.

Extra idea: Make s’mores indoors in the microwave.

On a small saucer, place a piece of a milk-chocolate bar on top of one half of a graham cracker. Add one large marshmallow, or several mini marshmallows.

Cook in your microwave on high for about 10-15 seconds, or until marshmallows puff and grow.

An adult should remove the plate from the microwave, top with the other half of the graham cracker and gently press down on the gooey marshmallow. Let cool a bit so the snack isn’t too hot.

Note: If you don’t have a microwave, a toaster oven works fine, too. Cook the layered cracker, chocolate and marshmallow on the tray at 350 F until the marshmallow begins to brown. Remove and top with other cracker half. Six s’mores fit on most trays.

