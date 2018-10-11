PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: Craft-felted autumn acorns

Felting “acorns” using fluffy natural wool is a relaxing and enjoyable fall activity for all ages. It’s especially suited for young children who like to get their hands in soapy water to shape and change the structure of the soft wool into dense felted wool balls.

The material used for making the soft balls is called wool roving, available at some craft stores, yarn shops or online (resources below). It is wool that has been cleaned, combed and sometimes dyed. You’ll discover that the lovely colors are so inspiring; it’s hard to choose favorites.

Use real caps from fallen acorns you’ve foraged from your yard or on nature walks for these stunning, artful creations. You’ll be gluing the felted acorn balls to the caps. For a variation, drill two tiny holes through the acorn cap and thread a string for a felted acorn necklace, make an ornament to hang on a tree branch, or hang several in a windowsill. So many possibilities!

Here’s the stuff you need for a 1-inch felted acorn:

a piece of 2-inch-by-6-inch slightly stretched out wool roving

small bowl of hot water with a drop or two of liquid soap

hot glue gun or glue suitable for fabrics

a large acorn cap

Here’s the fun, using a hands-on “wet felting” technique:

1. Roll up the first inch or so of the wool, then twist slightly and continue rolling it into a tight ball. Smooth the loose end over the ball. It will be about the size of a large cotton ball, but will become half the size as fibers eventually mesh.

2. Wet the ball with the soapy water. Toss it back and forth from hand to hand over the bowl while occasionally dipping it in the soapy water. (The soap changes the pH of the wool, and helps the fibers to open. The hotter the water, the faster it felts.) Be gentle, and continue rolling it around in your hand. You might want to elongate the ball shape to match the original acorn size as you move it around.

3. Rinse the ball in cold clear water. Gently squeeze out water. Let dry overnight.

4. Glue acorn cap to the felted ball.

Note: If you wish to paint the acorn cap, do so before attaching to the felt ball.

Online resources: livingfelt.com and joann.com.

