PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: Make basic cheese omelets with kids

Summertime is the perfect time to teach school-age kids new cooking skills. Their schedules are relaxed, they’re eager to learn something new and, yes, they’re always hungry. So, why not enjoy a change of pace from the ordinary, and stir up something delicious together?

I can say this with a smile, because when I engaged my 9-year-old friend Josh in omelet-making, he could hardly wait to get cracking when he came into my cabin kitchen.

We washed hands, and then, “One, two three, four,” he counted, as he cracked the fresh eggs collected from a neighbor’s chicken coop and whisked them with milk and seasonings. Meanwhile, his younger “sous chef” sister grated cheese, and put chopped sweet peppers in bowls for optional omelet fillings.

Butter sizzled in a small skillet while Josh poured in half of the egg mixture, swirled it around, then waited until puffy bubbles appeared. He sprinkled lots of cheese on top, checked the edges as they browned, then carefully folded the omelet in half with the spatula to make a crescent shape. He let it cook a bit more on low heat, then slid the perfect omelet onto a plate.

Beaming at his culinary creation, he confidently exclaimed, “I’m going to make omelets for my cousins in Oregon when I go on vacation tomorrow!”

Once your kids get into omelet-making with your guidance and supervision, they will take pride in their specialty. Breakfast, lunch or dinner, an omelet is healthy, tasty and easy to make.

BASIC TWO-EGG CHEESE OMELET

Serves one.

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

dash of pepper

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons grated cheese such as cheddar

Whisk the eggs and milk together lightly in a mixing bowl. Add salt and pepper.

An adult should heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add butter and swirl it around until it melts and coats the bottom. Reduce heat to medium and pour in the egg mixture. Shake the pan gently a time or two so that eggs cook evenly.

When bubbles begin to rise to the top, sprinkle cheese on top. When eggs have set, use a spatula to gently fold one side of the omelet over the other side. Cook until lightly brown and then slide omelet onto a plate. Serve immediately.

Cook’s tip: In addition to cheese, use your imagination to create other fillings for your omelets such as spinach, ham and sauteed vegetables.

