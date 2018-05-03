PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: Surprise Mom with puff pancake minis on Mother’s Day

Celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day with a homemade breakfast surprise. This recipe is a twist on a delicious puff pancake, also called a Dutch baby, which typically is baked in a large cast-iron skillet. Just as dramatic and easy to prepare, this version bakes 12 perfectly portioned mini puff pancakes using a nonstick muffin tin.

Serve them piping hot, right out of the oven, and top with fresh fruit, maple syrup or other favorite toppings.

Make Mom’s serving extra special. Set her plate on a paper placemat drawn and decorated just for her by the kids, with a mini bouquet of fresh flowers arranged to the side.

MINI PUFF PANCAKES

Makes 12

4 eggs

3/4 cup milk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Topping: fresh berries, such as blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and sliced strawberries

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Maple syrup (optional)

2 tablespoons firm unsalted butter (for muffin pan)

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Cut butter into 12 equal pieces and place one piece in each cup of a 12-cup nonstick muffin pan.

Let one of your kids count and crack the eggs into a bowl. Inspect it to be sure there are no remaining shells. Whisk together.

Another child may measure and gradually whisk in the milk, flour, salt and vanilla. Let the batter rest for about 10 minutes.

An adult should place the muffin tin in the oven until it is hot and the butter is melted and beginning to sizzle. Gently whisk the batter to smooth it out, then pour batter into each cup, filling them 2/3 full.

Place in the oven and bake until the puff pancakes are puffed up and golden brown around the edges, about 16-18 minutes.

When removed from the oven, they will begin to deflate. Run a spatula around the edges and gently lift each one from the pan onto plates.

To serve, add berries and sift powdered sugar on top. Drizzle with maple syrup, if you wish.

Blender method for steps 1-2: Place cracked eggs, milk, flour, vanilla and salt in a blender and whirl for one minute. Scrape down any flour that clings to the sides. Whirl for an additional 30 seconds. Let rest and proceed with step 3.

Extra idea: Bake blueberry puff pancake minis. Once the batter has been poured into the muffin cups, scatter a few blueberries over the top of each one before returning the pan to the oven.

Donna Erickson’s award-winning series “Donna’s Day” is airing on public television nationwide. To find more of her creative family recipes and activities, visit www.donnasday.com and link to the NEW Donna’s Day Facebook fan page. Her latest book is “Donna Erickson’s Fabulous Funstuff for Families.”

