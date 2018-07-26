PRIME TIME WITH KIDS: The magic of bubbles

“Bubbles.” It’s hard to say the word without a smile. Everything seems to be just a bit better and festive with bubbles — birthday parties, weddings and summer family reunions.

The other day, I had fun asking kids and adults of all ages the simple question: “What do you think of bubbles?” Without hesitation, they said:

“Mesmerizing!”

“I love their perfect spheres.”

“I’m always happy when I see bubbles.”

“I feel like I’m at a party.”

“They’re like out of a fairy tale.”

“If the sun is right, you can see your reflection in them.”

“They’re fun to pop.”

“They are the best!”

So, there you have it. Bubbles bring sparkle and energy to life. Bring on the bubbles this summer with this simple, basic homemade bubble brew. Look around your home and find possible bubblers. Experiment and see what you like best. Then enjoy popping them or watching them as they loft above you with the breeze.

HOMEMADE BUBBLE BREW

To make the solution you’ll need:

1 large plastic bowl

2 cups warm water

1 cup dishwashing detergent (preferably Joy or Dawn)

2 tablespoons glycerin (sold from the pharmacy)

Here’s the fun:

Pour water in the bowl. Measure out and add the liquid detergent. (Please make sure it’s not detergent for dishwashers.) Stir.

Add the glycerin and stir a little more.

Pull out your junk box, kitchen utensil drawers and cupboards, and say to your kids, “Everyone find a thing or two that isn’t sharp, won’t get soggy in water and that has lots of holes in it!”

For example, spatulas, biscuit cutters, plastic strawberry cartons and plastic caps with small holes on spice jars (clip on a clothespin or chip clip for a wand handle). One of my favorites is a plastic flyswatter, which, when dipped in solution, makes dozens of itty-bitty bubbles when you wave it.

You may also make your own bubbler by twisting thin wire into a shape such as a square, heart or circle. Leave enough wire to twist together a handle. Thread colorful plastic or wooden beads on the handle to decorate the wand, if you wish.

Go outside, choose a bubble maker, dip it in the soapy liquid, and gently blow through it, or grandly wave it back and forth above your head while the bubbles fly!

Note: For giant-size bubbles as shown in the photo, look for wands and commercially made solution at some toy stores and online at www.chinaberry.com

