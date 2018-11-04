Roasted vegetables add taste and color to autumn dinners

Ingredients

½ lb small red potatoes

1 Tbsp olive oil

Bay leaf

¼ tsp dried thyme, crumbled

Garlic cloves, crushed

2 lbs butternut squash, peeled and cut into ¾ inch pieces (4 cups)

Fresh thyme sprigs for garnish, if desired

Directions

In a bowl, toss together the potatoes, quartered, 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil, bay leaf, dried thyme, garlic, and pepper to taste. Spread the vegetables in an oiled large roasting pan and roast them in the middle of a preheated 375-degree oven, shaking pan every 5-10 minutes for 25 minutes. In a bowl, toss the squash with a ½ Tbsp of olive oil and pepper to taste. Add to the pan. Roast the vegetables, shaking the pan occasionally for 10-20 minutes more, or until they are tender. Discard the bay leaf and garnish the vegetables with the thyme sprigs.

Nutrition per ½ cup serving:

Calories: 170

Fat: 9 g

Sodium: 175 mg

Carbohydrate: 15 g

Recipe obtained from Diabetic Gourmet

— Roasted vegetables add taste and color look to autumn dinners—-