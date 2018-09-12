Salad toppings you should be eating – and 5 to leave out

Trying to make healthier food choices? Before you grab that salad, consider what you’re tossing on it.

“Salads can be very good for you, but if you’re not careful, they can be quite unhealthy,” says Robert Carrara, a registered dietitian and diabetes educator at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Ill. “You might be surprised by the number of calories in some salad dressings, and you can defeat all your good intentions by piling on crispy chicken or bacon. Instead, look for options that are tasty and healthy.”

When it comes to salads, Carrara has five suggestions for what to add and what to omit.