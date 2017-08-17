Alley Art Festival returns with celebration in downtown Aurora

Aurora’s Alley Art Festival will fill the tree-lined, pedestrian-friendly mall between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard with local art, music, food, spectacle, and fun for the afternoon as it returns on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event runs from noon-5 p.m.

The festival continues to be one of the largest gatherings of local artists in the Fox Valley, bringing more than 60 artists to display their original works, prints, and creations.

“Alley Art Fest continues to provide an opportunity for the community to support local artists while enjoying a fun day downtown and getting inspired,” said organizer Marissa Amoni.

Joining the lineup of art this year is Dept., a group of teachers from Naperville Central High School including Daniela Cirone, Danielle Figueroa, Becky Mancuso, Amy Murphy, and Greg Padgett.

Fox Valley Robotics will be demonstrating robots and have a Lego build activity. A children’s art tent will also feature hands-on, creative opportunities.

Musicians include Jake Mack and the Lesser Stags and Noah Gabriel. Eastern Fire Belly Dance troupe and Teen Writers and Artists Project also perform. Human Library of the Fox Valley will be inside Riverfront Playhouse.

Alley Art Festival was started in 2010 by Amoni, Jen Evans, Lisa Green, and Nate Miller. The festival is supported by artists and volunteers, and is sponsored by Downtown Auroran Magazine, Aurora Downtown, and the City of Aurora’s Neighborhood Festival Funding.

The day-long festival is family-friendly, and welcomes patrons of all ages to patronize local artists, listen to local music, and support local food vendors. This year’s festival poster is by local artist Laura Lynne Kubicek.

Alley Art Festival will donate a majority of its proceeds to the grassroots, unfunded Aurora Mural Project to complete a mural along Downer Place near downtown Aurora.

To find out more about Alley Art Festival, visit Alley Art Festival on Facebook or online at www.downtownauroran.com.

–Alley Art Festival returns with day-long celebration in downtown Aurora–