–COD renamed Homeland Security Center for late Medal of Honor recipient

The College of DuPage Homeland Security Education Center has been renamed to honor a fallen soldier from Wheaton.

The Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center was formally rededicated at a ceremony last week on the Glen Ellyn campus.

The new name honors the memory of Staff Sergeant Robert J. Miller, a Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2008.

More than 300 people gathered to dedicate the center and view two new memorials honoring Miller and College of DuPage students who have fallen in the line

of duty through service as firefighters, police officers and military service members.

During his keynote speech, retired U.S. Navy Captain and Medal of Honor Society President Tom Kelley said he was honored and humbled to be a part of the ceremony.

“The SSG Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center is the perfect place to honor the legacy of Rob Miller,” Kelley said. “It was established to train and support first responders and law enforcement personnel and to provide the best preparation possible for people who have dedicated themselves to serving others in their communities, our nation and throughout the world. These professions are not without risk. But for every fallen soldier or first responder lost in the line of duty, there are countless cit-izens who are safe thanks to their heroism.”

Born in 1983, Miller grew up in Wheaton and attended Wheaton North High School. In 2003, he joined the U.S. Army and eventually earned qualifications required for Special Forces. In 2007, Miller received two Army Commendation Medals for Valor for courage under fire after an eight-month deployment in Afghanistan.

Miller was killed in action in January 2008 and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by Presi-dent Barack Obama in October 2010.

The July 6 ceremony was attended by Miller’s parents, Phillip and Maureen Miller, as well as Gold Star families; families of COD alumni who have fallen while serving their communities in the military or as first responders; COD students, faculty and staff; and members of the community.

The Homeland Security Education Center opened in 2011 as a state-of-the-art facility that houses the College’s Criminal Justice and Fire Science/EMS programs, as well as the COD Police Department and the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy.

COD President Ann Rondeau said the College was honored to dedicate the building to Miller and proud to create the memorials to Miller and COD alumni who have fallen in the line of duty.

“It is our deepest hope that the Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center and the memorials inside can serve as a public tribute, as well as provide comfort to the families and loved ones as a testa-ment that these fallen men and women died while doing what they love, sacrificing themselves so that others may live in peace, freedom and security,” COD president Ann Rondeau said. “They are heroes, and we are proud to recognize their service.”

COD Board of Trustees Chair Deanne Mazzochi said the dedication of the building and the memorials served as an example of the College’s connection with the community and the gratitude the College and the community hold toward those men and women who demonstrate their courage on a daily basis.

“The facility and the new memorials inside it will serve as reminders to all of us of their legacy to build and protect civilization, from our local neighborhoods and beyond to the worldwide community.” Maz-zochi said.

