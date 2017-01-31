Community Calendar

Community CalendarChronicle Media Staff — January 31, 2017
THROUGH MARCH 5
In Full Bloom: The Orchid Exhibit
Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford,
Tuesdays-Fridays 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-3 pm.
admission:adults $6/$8 | Seniors & Veterans $4 residents/$6 non-residents, ages 5-17 $4/$6, ages 3-4 $1/$2, under 2 free.
It may be the depth of winter, but Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is teeming with color! Our annual orchid exhibit is sure to impress, with hundreds of tropical orchids creatively displayed in the warm tropical exhibition area. Orchid sales and orchid vendors, presentations and workshops – there’s something for everyone.
Information: (815) 987-8858
THROUGH APRIL 16
75th Anniversary Exhibit – “Rediscover Burpee”
Burpee Museum of Natural History – Woodward Hall
737 N. Main St., Rockford,
through April 16, 2017
$10 adults, $9 children
This new exhibit celebrates the 75-year history of Burpee Museum and is an opportunity for the community to rediscover the treasure trove of artifacts, specimens, and memorabilia in the museum collection alongside newly developed exhibits. Visitors will go back in time to see what makes Burpee Museum a local treasure and unique among the country’s best natural history museums.
FEB. 1
Classic Film Series: Tales of the Old West, Fort Apache
Lindo Theatre
, 115 S Chicagoe Ave, Freeport, noon and 7 p.m., $6. Highland Community College and the Stephensonounty Historical Museum partner with the Lindo Theatre to present this film series featuring classic westerns. There will be a brief introduction before each movie and a discussion led by Ed Finch, Retired Director of the Museum, and Alan Wenzel, former Speech and Communications Instructor at the College, following the movie. Information: (815-233-0025 or 815-232-8419)
FEB. 2-5
Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream,
BMO Harris Bank Center
300 Elm St., Rockford,
$12-$89 (ages 2 and older require a ticket)
7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, also 11 a.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday.
Nothing can stop a princess from a courageous adventure when Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream skates into to your hometown. Join your hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four of your favorite Disney Princesses. Tickets and information: (855) 985-4357.
FEB. 2
The Untapped Advantage of Organizational Health with author Patrick Lencioni,
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main St., Rockford
9:30 a.m., $65-$85 per person.
Addressing the model in his capstone book, The Advantage, Lencioni makes the overwhelming case that organizational health “will surpass all other disciplines in business as the greatest opportunity for improvement and competitive advantage.” Presented by Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
FEB. 3
Redekopp & Edwards, Duo Pianists
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
406 N. Main St., Rockford
7:30 p.m.
Mark Edwards is the organist of Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles and maintains a studio as an independent teacher of piano, organ, and harpsichord. Karin Redekopp Edwards is professor of piano at Wheaton College. Critics and audiences around the world have praised the performances of duo-piano team. Information: (815) 964-9713
First Fridays, Art, Music, Food and Shopping in Downtown Rockford.
Each month downtown art galleries, shops, music and theater venues work together to stay open late providing great new art, music and goods. Visit the website for a complete schedule. Information: www.facebook.com/FirstFridaysRockford/ or call (779) 537-5319
FEB. 4
Walk Like a Yeti at Rockton Yeti Fest
presented by Rocktown Adventures around Village of Rockton
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$15 for age 12 and under.
Snowshoeing, Ice Skating and shops galore await you. Take in all the fun a Midwestern winter has to offer! During the event you can learn to “Walk Like a Yeti” during the snowshoe portion of the event from 9-12 at Thunder Rock Prairie. Ice Skating will take place in downtown Rockton all day.
Ron White
Coronado Performing Arts Center
314 N. Main St., Rockford,
7 p.m.,
$42-$215.
Ron “Tater Salad” White, best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon, makes his return to Rockford with his new stand-up show. Information: (815) 968-0595.
FEB. 5
Verses & Flow Freedom Baptist Church
presented by Freedom Baptist Church at the University of Illinois College of Medicine,
1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford,
11:15 p.m., free. Come one, come all and enjoy yourself at this Black History Month Tribute to Black Music. Information: (779) 777-0350.
Movies on Main
Nordlof Center
118 N. Main St., Rockford
4 and 6 p.m.
free.
The venue is general seating. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. The BFG at 4 p.m., The Jungle Book at 6 p.m.
Tour Your Local Environments with Dave Donahue
Severson Dells Nature Center
8786 Montague Rd., Rockford
1;30-3 p.m.
Come and enjoy a photographic walk with nature in the parks, forest preserves and back yards of Winnebago and Boone counties. Donahue will discuss where and when to see the wonderful things our area has to offer. It’s not so much about “what to photograph” as it is “what to discover.” Register at http://seversondells.com/community-programming-1/ or call (815) 335-2915.
FEB. 9
“The Librarian and the Confederate General”
Freeport Public Library
100 E. Douglas Street, Freeport
6:30 p.m.
Helen Longstreet (1863-1962) was Georgia Assistant State Librarian when she and General James Longstreet married in 1897. She was 34 and he was 76. “The Fighting Lady” devoted herself to restoring her husband’s reputation and campaigned for the environment, women’s suffrage, and civil rights. Carole Dickerson’s presentation is subtitled “From Reconstruction to the New South”. Part of the Lectures in American History Series sponsored by the Freeport Public Library Foundation. Information: (815) 233-3000.