Community Calendar

THROUGH MARCH 5

In Full Bloom: The Orchid Exhibit

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford,

Tuesdays-Fridays 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-3 pm.

admission:adults $6/$8 | Seniors & Veterans $4 residents/$6 non-residents, ages 5-17 $4/$6, ages 3-4 $1/$2, under 2 free.

It may be the depth of winter, but Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is teeming with color! Our annual orchid exhibit is sure to impress, with hundreds of tropical orchids creatively displayed in the warm tropical exhibition area. Orchid sales and orchid vendors, presentations and workshops – there’s something for everyone.

Information: (815) 987-8858

THROUGH APRIL 16

75th Anniversary Exhibit – “Rediscover Burpee”

Burpee Museum of Natural History – Woodward Hall

737 N. Main St., Rockford,

through April 16, 2017

$10 adults, $9 children

This new exhibit celebrates the 75-year history of Burpee Museum and is an opportunity for the community to rediscover the treasure trove of artifacts, specimens, and memorabilia in the museum collection alongside newly developed exhibits. Visitors will go back in time to see what makes Burpee Museum a local treasure and unique among the country’s best natural history museums.

FEB. 1

Classic Film Series: Tales of the Old West, Fort Apache

Lindo Theatre

, 115 S Chicagoe Ave, Freeport, noon and 7 p.m., $6. Highland Community College and the Stephensonounty Historical Museum partner with the Lindo Theatre to present this film series featuring classic westerns. There will be a brief introduction before each movie and a discussion led by Ed Finch, Retired Director of the Museum, and Alan Wenzel, former Speech and Communications Instructor at the College, following the movie. Information: (815-233-0025 or 815-232-8419)

FEB. 2-5

Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream,

BMO Harris Bank Center

300 Elm St., Rockford,

$12-$89 (ages 2 and older require a ticket)

7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, also 11 a.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Nothing can stop a princess from a courageous adventure when Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream skates into to your hometown. Join your hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four of your favorite Disney Princesses. Tickets and information: (855) 985-4357.

FEB. 2

The Untapped Advantage of Organizational Health with author Patrick Lencioni,

Coronado Performing Arts Center

314 N. Main St., Rockford

9:30 a.m., $65-$85 per person.

Addressing the model in his capstone book, The Advantage, Lencioni makes the overwhelming case that organizational health “will surpass all other disciplines in business as the greatest opportunity for improvement and competitive advantage.” Presented by Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

FEB. 3

Redekopp & Edwards, Duo Pianists

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center

406 N. Main St., Rockford

7:30 p.m.

Mark Edwards is the organist of Baker Memorial United Methodist Church in St. Charles and maintains a studio as an independent teacher of piano, organ, and harpsichord. Karin Redekopp Edwards is professor of piano at Wheaton College. Critics and audiences around the world have praised the performances of duo-piano team. Information: (815) 964-9713

First Fridays, Art, Music, Food and Shopping in Downtown Rockford.

Each month downtown art galleries, shops, music and theater venues work together to stay open late providing great new art, music and goods. Visit the website for a complete schedule. Information: www.facebook.com/FirstFridaysRockford/ or call (779) 537-5319

FEB. 4

Walk Like a Yeti at Rockton Yeti Fest

presented by Rocktown Adventures around Village of Rockton

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$15 for age 12 and under.

Snowshoeing, Ice Skating and shops galore await you. Take in all the fun a Midwestern winter has to offer! During the event you can learn to “Walk Like a Yeti” during the snowshoe portion of the event from 9-12 at Thunder Rock Prairie. Ice Skating will take place in downtown Rockton all day.

Ron White

Coronado Performing Arts Center

314 N. Main St., Rockford,

7 p.m.,

$42-$215.

Ron “Tater Salad” White, best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon, makes his return to Rockford with his new stand-up show. Information: (815) 968-0595.

FEB. 5

Verses & Flow Freedom Baptist Church

presented by Freedom Baptist Church at the University of Illinois College of Medicine,

1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford,

11:15 p.m., free. Come one, come all and enjoy yourself at this Black History Month Tribute to Black Music. Information: (779) 777-0350.

Movies on Main

Nordlof Center

118 N. Main St., Rockford

4 and 6 p.m.

free.

The venue is general seating. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. The BFG at 4 p.m., The Jungle Book at 6 p.m.

Tour Your Local Environments with Dave Donahue

Severson Dells Nature Center

8786 Montague Rd., Rockford

1;30-3 p.m.

Come and enjoy a photographic walk with nature in the parks, forest preserves and back yards of Winnebago and Boone counties. Donahue will discuss where and when to see the wonderful things our area has to offer. It’s not so much about “what to photograph” as it is “what to discover.” Register at http://seversondells.com/community-programming-1/ or call (815) 335-2915.

FEB. 9

“The Librarian and the Confederate General”

Freeport Public Library

100 E. Douglas Street, Freeport

6:30 p.m.

Helen Longstreet (1863-1962) was Georgia Assistant State Librarian when she and General James Longstreet married in 1897. She was 34 and he was 76. “The Fighting Lady” devoted herself to restoring her husband’s reputation and campaigned for the environment, women’s suffrage, and civil rights. Carole Dickerson’s presentation is subtitled “From Reconstruction to the New South”. Part of the Lectures in American History Series sponsored by the Freeport Public Library Foundation. Information: (815) 233-3000.