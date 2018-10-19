—-34th annual Pinball Expo sees a resurgence in the arcade game

The 34th annual Pinball Expo in Wheeling at the Westin Chicago North Shore hotel was expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees over the event’s four days from Oct. 17-20 at 601 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“We love the expo,” said Scott Woods of Warsaw, Ind. “I’ve been chasing the pinball since I was, like, 10 years old.”

Chaired by Robert “Rob” Berk, Pinball Expo founder and chairman from Warren, Ohio, the event is promoted as the longest running of its type.

“Pinball is for everyone,” Berk said. “The energy, the excitement, and guess what? The fun. It’s everywhere!”

The all-age-friendly show typically features many types of pinball machines and coin-operated arcade games, vintage and new.

“It’s always fun,” said Daniel Sakolsky of Skokie. “It brings back childhood memories.”

Beginners, collectors, skilled players or enthusiasts could find something of interest, Berk said.

“The whole family can enjoy it,” Berk said. “The expo’s great!”

This year’s Pinball Expo featured a sponsored pinball tournament plus additional tournament opportunities.

Berk said 45 vendors appeared, adding that more than 300 machines are on display for 2018. Folks could buy collectibles and parts for pinball machines.

No flash photography, please, to distract competitors.

Attendees could also get an up-close look at how today’s modern marvels are designed and built.

There were video game competitions plus chances to talk with industry experts. More than 30 hours of seminars and presentations were part of the itinerary.

“I’m a beginner player, you know, as far as tournaments go,” said Evan Cassity of Louisville, Ky. “Playing with some of these guys … the best in the world come here, so playing with some of them is a good experience.”

Keith Elwin of Bucktown is a pinball game designer for Stern Pinball and is renowned on the world pinball industry circuit as a championship pro.

“I’ve been playing competitive pinball for 25 years or so,” Elwin said.

Is he a pinball wizard?

“I am the pinball wizard … No,” Elwin said, shaking his head and smiling at the pop culture music reference. “We don’t call ourselves that.”

Bill Kurtz from Noblesville, Ind., a table exhibitor and four-time author, brought his published book inventory and family including his rescue pup, Willow, a female Pomeranian and Chihuahua mix.

Willow has her own stroller/carrier. The canine barked from time to time at passers-by on Thursday evening by the tournament midway along the Ravinia Grand Ballroom.

Kurtz started playing pinball about 45 years ago and wanted to write about it.

“I grew up playing it, it just seemed ingrained in me,” Kurtz said.

What’s the future of pinball in today’s virtual gaming world?

“If you would have asked me that question three years ago, I would have said it was pretty bleak,” Kurtz said. “Now it seems like a whole new generation is learning about pinball and it seems to be picking up a whole new crowd.

“It’s not easy to find, like it used to be easy in bars and bowling alleys, games like that are rare, but now more people are buying brand new machines for their own home. And they’re buying them faster than ever before in history.”

Fred Young of Niles is a professional performing artist whose voice is heard coming from select pinball machines.

“They hear me when they play the games and (the pinball machine) goes into different cycles,” Young said, explaining how his voice is played back.

Young can interpret famous voices which are licensed and have permit restrictions.

He can voice Star Wars characters or renowned comic book or television characters like Homer Simpson, for example.

Young is on a Star Wars pinball game from 1993, he said.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us in Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Connect with us on LinkedIn

—-34th annual Pinball Expo sees a resurgence in the arcade game —-