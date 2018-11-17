Abduction attempt reported in Chicago’s Ogden neighborhood

Abduction attempt reported in Chicago’s Ogden neighborhoodNovember 17, 2018
Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a girl in the Ogden neighborhood.
At 4:15 p.m. Nov. 14, a 10-year-old girl had left a Chicago Transit Authority bus at 16th Street and Homan Avenue. She was crossing the street on Homan going northbound when a man in a blue four-door vehicle with the driver’s side window slightly down told the victim, “Get in the car so I can take you somewhere.”
The victim ran away and the offender then drove eastbound on 16th from Homan.
The offender was described as a black man, 30-39 years of age, with black hair, a medium brown complexion, and wearing a black jacket.
Police offered the following tips for concerned parents to take:
- Be aware of this incident and alert neighbors.
- Call 911 to report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity in your neighborhood.
- Do not let children walk alone.
- Identify safe havens along your child’s route to school, such as businesses or trusted neighbors.
- Find out how to start a parent patrol or walking school bus program at your child’s school.
- Call the CAPS Implementation Office at 312-747-9987 for information on safety program.
Anyone with information about the attempted abduction or abductor should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8385.