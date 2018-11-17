Abduction attempt reported in Chicago’s Ogden neighborhood

Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a girl in the Ogden neighborhood.

At 4:15 p.m. Nov. 14, a 10-year-old girl had left a Chicago Transit Authority bus at 16th Street and Homan Avenue. She was crossing the street on Homan going northbound when a man in a blue four-door vehicle with the driver’s side window slightly down told the victim, “Get in the car so I can take you somewhere.”

The victim ran away and the offender then drove eastbound on 16th from Homan.

The offender was described as a black man, 30-39 years of age, with black hair, a medium brown complexion, and wearing a black jacket.

Police offered the following tips for concerned parents to take:

Be aware of this incident and alert neighbors.

Call 911 to report any suspicious people, vehicles or activity in your neighborhood.

Do not let children walk alone.

Identify safe havens along your child’s route to school, such as businesses or trusted neighbors.

Find out how to start a parent patrol or walking school bus program at your child’s school.

Call the CAPS Implementation Office at 312-747-9987 for information on safety program.

Anyone with information about the attempted abduction or abductor should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8385.