—  Annual event celebrates dads, diversity and honors Ricky Byrdsong  

An estimated 5,000 people participated on Father’s Day, June 18, during the 18th annual Ricky Byrdsong Memorial Race Against Hate along Northwestern University in Evanston with the start and finish on Sheridan Road.

“It’s so great to celebrate dads and diversity,” said 10K runner Sarah Cortesi of Chicago, a Wilmette teacher.

The Race Against Hate honors the memory of Ricky Byrdsong of Skokie, Northwestern University men’s basketball coach who, while walking with his two young children in 1999, was shot and killed.

The amount raised is typically more than $300,000 via the race, furthering the mission of YWCA Evanston/North Shore 1215 Church St. in Evanston, said Karen Singer of Evanston, president/CEO of YWCA Evanston/North Shore.

Racial equity programming and violence prevention efforts are part of the outreach, Singer said.

“It’s a powerful day,” Singer said, early that Sunday morning near registration tents on Northwestern University’s Floyd Long Field.

The chip-timed race took place on a morning with overcast to partly sunny skies with racing conditions at 71 degrees. More than 300 volunteers assisted, Singer said.

“What could be better, 5,000 people coming together to stand in unity against racism and intolerance,” Singer said.

“It’s a powerful message,”

Singer and Ricky Byrdsong’s spouse Sherialyn Byrdsong of Atlanta, Ga., addressed the audience from the race start lines.

The first race to step off was the 10K with Sherialyn Byrdsong launching the start.

What’s the snapshot of racial fairness in America?

“Oh my goodness,” Sherialyn Byrdsong said, about 45 minutes before the first race start.

“The snapshot of America is bleak. I mean there’s always hope and we definitely have to keep our hope.

“This Race Against Hate is always relevant.

“But what this race (event) shows is that people can have a positive response and that people can make a difference.”

Byrdsong complimented Singer and her YWCA Evanston/North Shore associates for furthering the event’s message, “to make a difference to turn those things (injustice) around.”

Singer offered her snapshot of today’s racial climate.

“Snapshot … you know, we really need to work even harder these days,” Singer said.

“These are challenging times and I think we all need to find ways to get engaged to counteract the

fear mongering and the hatred.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Singer said.

Stephanie Figlioli of Winnetka filled out paperwork that morning to register for the race.

Figlioli had a message for Sherialyn Byrdsong and her family on Father’s Day.

“I think that Ricky touched so many lives,” Figlioli said.

“It’s tough, it’s a tough time right now.

“It’s a good time for us all to pull together and remember that we all are one and need to live in peace and work it out.”

Leaderboard 10K first finisher was Tommy McHugh of Winnetka with a time of 34:59 in the men’s division and first 10K finisher overall.

“It was good,” McHugh said, of course conditions. “It was my first 10K so that was fun.”

William Hague of Winnetka was the 5K winner with a time of 15:24 in the men’s division and overall 5K first finisher.

“It was great, I started (doing the race) as a youth miler,” Hague said.

“It’s always good to come back.”

The YWCA Evanston/North Shore has a mission, “eliminating racism, empowering women.” Visit https://www.kintera.org/site/c.ewK0LoO8LmK6F/b.7964321/k.BD08/Home.html.

— Annual event celebrates dads, diversity and honors Ricky Byrdsong —