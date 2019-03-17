Apartments in Chicago’s Albany Park burglarized

A string of apartment break-ins have occurred in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood.

In each of the burglaries in the 17th Police District, the offender entered the apartment through the door or a window and then took items.

The break-ins occurred between:

10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue.

12:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 3800 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue.

9 a.m. Feb. 23 and 12:15 a.m. March 1 in the 4200 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

11:25 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. March 1 in the 4000 block of North Bernard Street.

2:30 and 3 p.m. March 1 in the 4700 block of North St. Louis.

In two of the March 1 incidents, the burglar was described as a Hispanic man, 30-40 years old and wearing a blue T-shirt and hooded sweatshirt.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being a burglary victim and how to react, if burglarized:

Be aware of the crimes and alert neighbors.

Pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Make sure that all doors and windows are locked upon exiting your residence.

If possible, purchase and maintain an alarm system.

If going out of town, notify a trusted family member or friends.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender, including information on his of her vehicle and license plate.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the offender should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area North at 312-744-8263.