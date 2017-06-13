Bellwood D88 board fires HR rep with 2nd job at Harvey Park District

The Bellwood District 88 School Board at its June 5 board meeting fired a human resources director known to have a second full-time job in south suburban Harvey.

Dr. Kisha Hart McCaskill, of Harvey, was paid as salaried, non-certified staff an amount up to $40,000 in 2015-16, according to the Illinois State Board of Education records. McCaskill was hired by Supt. Rosemary Hendricks, of Hazel Crest, who has been put on administrative leave pending an “investigation,” said Sondra McClendon, board president.

McCaskill is also employed in a full-time position as the director of the Park District of Harvey, where she was paid $67,700 in 2016, according to records filed with the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. Her husband, Anthony McCaskill, serves as Harvey Park Board president.

The McCaskills have been considered a “power couple” in Harvey, where Anthony has run, unsuccessfully, for both mayor and alderman. Kisha McCaskill had served on the Harvey District 152 School Board, but did not win reelection April 4 in an eight-way contest for four seats.

McClendon did not elaborate why McCaskill was let go, saying the board did not comment on personnel matters.

The D88 board also approved a contract for Mark Holder, a district principal, to serve as interim superintendent. McClendon wouldn’t say how much Holder was being paid. Holder’s base salary as Roosevelt Middle School Principal was reported as $115,000 in 2016, according to Illinois State Board of Education records. Hendricks’ base salary was reported as $170,000 in 2016.

The board also voted to bring back monthly “informational” committee meetings, where board members can ask lead discussions and won’t be voting, McClendon said.

“The committee meetings will be informational to get us prepared before the meeting so you’re not stuck with all this information over the weekend two days before the meeting, and trying to research everything.”

McClendon said the board voted to renew a contract with food service vendor, Preferred Meals.

McClendon said a priority would be revamping the district website for more transparency and possibly videotaping meetings, which are now live-streamed by newly elected board member Debbie Giles.

“We’re pushing for stability,” McClendon said. “With this board in place now we can stabilize things and bring things back into balance and move forward as a unified board,” she said.

