Brookfield Zoo’s lights festival real holiday magic
— December 29, 2016
The 35th annual Holiday Magic lights display at Brookfield Zoo runs through Dec. 31. The festival featured more than 1 million LED lights plus a 41-foot talking tree, train display, carolers, ice carvers and other special features and exhibits.
The massive reindeer, with Rudolph leading the way, watch over the grassy knoll behind the carousel at Brookfield Zoo as part of the Holiday Magic lights festival. (Photo by Judy Harvey / Chronicle Media)
Trees decorated by hundreds of organizations throughout the Chicago area line the walkways of the zoo. (Photo by Judy Harvey / Chronicle Media)
Part of what makes the Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo a Chicago area community event is having hundreds of organizations decorate trees along the walkways of the zoo. (Photo by Judy Harvey / Chronicle Media)
A polar bear is at the helm of this display near the penguin and aquatic bird house at Brookfield Zoo as part of the Holiday Magic lights festival. (Photo by Judy Harvey / Chronicle Media)
Ice sculpting is always an attraction at the annual Brookfield Zoo Holiday Lights Festival. (Photo courtesy of Jeanne Hostert)
The 41-foot Christmas tree greets visitors at the mall on the north entrance during the Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo. (Photo courtesy of Jeanne Hostert)
— Brookfield Zoo’s lights festival real holiday magic —