Burbank bank robbed

The FBI is seeking information in connection with a Burbank bank robbery.

An offender robbed the U.S. Bank at 5440 W. 87th St. at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 9.

The offender is described as black, 5 feet 8, in his 20s with a thin build. The robber wore a dark jacket and dark knit hat in the robbery.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the offender.

FBI agents said the offender should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

