Championship celebration carries over for Cub fans at annual convention



The 2016 World Series championship celebration took a break for a few weeks in December for the holidays but it resumed in grand fashion with 32nd annual Cubs Convention in Chicago this weekend.

Cubs fans flooded the Sheraton Grand Chicago beginning Friday, Jan. 13 to visit with other fans, but more importantly to greet and meet their heroes in Cubbie blue as well as coaches, manager Joe Maddon, team president Theo Epstein and many more members of the organization.

In addition to looking back to a magical season, fans will be learning more about plans for defending the title and repeating in 2017.

