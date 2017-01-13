Championship celebration carries over for Cub fans at annual convention
January 13, 2017
The 2016 World Series championship celebration took a break for a few weeks in December for the holidays but it resumed in grand fashion with 32nd annual Cubs Convention in Chicago this weekend.
The World Series trophy on display for all to see at the annual Chicago Cubs fan convention Jan. 13-15 at the Sheridan Hotel. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle Media)
Cubs fans flooded the Sheraton Grand Chicago beginning Friday, Jan. 13 to visit with other fans, but more importantly to greet and meet their heroes in Cubbie blue as well as coaches, manager Joe Maddon, team president Theo Epstein and many more members of the organization.
In addition to looking back to a magical season, fans will be learning more about plans for defending the title and repeating in 2017.
Cubs third baseman and National League MVP Kris Bryant sits for an interview with Comcast Chicago media on the opening day of 32nd annual Chicago Cubs convention. The convention is being held Jan. 13-15 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Chicago. (Photos by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle Media)
Fans are clearly excited as the enter opening day of the 32nd annual Chicago Cubs convention at the Sheridan Hotel in downtown Chicago Jan. 13. The event runs through the weekend, ending Jan. 15. (Photos by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle Media)
While the 2016 World Series championship team were in the spotlight at the Cubs convention Jan. 13-15, signs on the doors reveal that former Cubs stars and fan favorites such as Bill Buckner, Lee Smith and Ferguson Jenkins attract longtime fans. (Photos by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle Media)
World Series MVP Ben Zobrist talks with media and fans as he makes his way into the annual Chicago Cubs Convention held Jan. 13-15 in Chicago. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Fans fill the main ballroom at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago as the annual Cubs convention officially kicks off on Friday, Jan. 13. (Photos by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle Media)
Fans stop by one of the tables set up to meet with members of the Cubs during the 32nd annual Chicago Cubs convention on the opening day Friday, Jan. 13. The convention is being held Jan. 13-15 at the Sheridan Hotel. (Photos by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle Media)
All-star shortstop Addison Russell talks with the media at the opening night of the Chicago Cubs convention. The convention was held Jan. 13-15 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Chicago. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle Media)
The wait in line was worth it for this fan to get an up close look at the World Series trophy at the Chicago Cubs Convention held in Chicago Jan. 13-15. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
Their faces say it all as young fans watch as their heros in Cubbie blue pinstripes are introduced at the Cubs Convention in Chicago Jan. 13-15. (Photo by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)
No shortage of Cub memorabilia on hand at the annual Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Hotel Jan. 13-15. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle Media)