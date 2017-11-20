— Chicago man charged with bilking elderly clients of $5 million   

A Chicago man faces up to 20 years in prison after he was charged by federal authorities with bilking numerous elderly clients out of at least $5.2 million in a Ponzi-like scheme over the last six years.

Daniel Glick, 64, is already being sued in federal civil court by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for the acts alleged in the Nov. 15 criminal complaint.

Two Glick business associates, Edward H. Forte, 61, of Chicago, and David B. Slagter, also 61, of Palos Heights, are co-defendants in that March civil suit.

Prosecutors say Glick used his ownership of three Orland Park accounting and financial firms, including Financial Management Strategies Inc., Glick Accounting Services Inc. and Glick & Associates Ltd. — to pass forged checks and other phony documents to various financial institutions, and gave his alleged victims, most of whom are elderly, phony account statements to cover his alleged thefts.

Glick, prosecutors say, “falsely inflated the amount of cash available, the amount of stock purchased for certain clients, and the amount of interest earned” in more than a dozen Israeli companies he supposedly invested in.

Glick reportedly forged his mother-in-law’s and father-in-law’s signatures on letters and checks to siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars from their accounts.

Prosecutors say Glick misappropriated more than $1 million from another family, and conned members of yet another family into paying him $700,000 in fees, despite his having allegedly already misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars from their account.

Glick reportedly used money from clients’ funds to pay back a women whom prosecutors say discovered he had misappropriated her money.

In another instance, Glick allegedly used the same Ponzi scheme type tactic to pay the nursing home expenses of a man whose account he had allegedly drained.

Glick reportedly used some of the allegedly stolen funds to pay “more than $1 million to Forte, and $850,000 to Slagter. Glick also allegedly used stolen funds to buy a new Mercedes-Benz automobile, pay his mortgage and repay two business loans.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s civil lawsuit accuses Glick of being “a recidivist” whose Certified Financial Planner credentials were revoked by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards after he reportedly refused to cooperate in an investigation into his alleged theft of $450,000 from family members in 2011.

Glick entered into a settlement agreement with the CFP Board in which he consented to the CFP Board’s findings that he had forged the signatures of his clients — his own family members — on letters to a bank in order to gain access to, and misappropriate, their assets.

In 2014 the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) permanently barred Glick from association from other FINRA members for his refusal to “to provide testimonial or documentary evidence that FINRA had requested in connection with his alleged theft in 2011.”

— Chicago man charged with bilking elderly clients of $5 million —-