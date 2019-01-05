Chicago man charged with possessing stolen truck

A resident of Chicago’s South Side was taken into custody after being observed in possession of a key belonging to a stolen truck sought in connection with a string of armed robberies.

Christopher Ross, 22, a resident of the 9100 block of South Wabash Avenue, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 11200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue. Police said Ross was in possession of the key for the truck sought in connection with armed robberies in the South Chicago and Gresham neighborhoods.

The vehicle is believed to have been used in four armed robberies. In the incidents, police said, victims were approached by three or four men at which time one individual produced a handgun demanding money and property.

The other offenders then went through the victims’ pockets taking money, cellular telephones and wallets. They were last seen fleeing on foot and then jumping into a red Ford F150 pickup truck with the license plate 1549586B, which was previously reported stolen.

Robberies were reported at:

8:40 p.m. Dec. 29 at 87 W. 87 th St.

St. 1:15 a.m. Dec. 30 at 387 E. 87 th St.

St. 2:14 a.m. Dec. 30 at 2961 E. 87 th St.

St. 2:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at 2863 E. 95th St.

The robbers were described as black men, 18-25 years of age, 5 feet 5 to 6-0, and weighing between 130 and 160 pounds.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being the victim of an armed robbery and how to react, if robbed:

If confronted by an offender, attempt to remain calm.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license-plate information.

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the offenders should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area South at 312-747-8273.

