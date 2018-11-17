Chicago police plan DUI patrol

Chicago police will conduct a DUI saturation patrol this weekend in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The saturation patrols will take place from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday in South Chicago.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place an emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The Mobile Unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of a DUI saturation patrol.

Saturation patrols conducted last weekend in the Near West and Ogden neighborhoods did not net any DUI arrests.

A total of 151 citations were issued in those patrols:

Unsafe vehicle — 53

Traffic infractions — 37

Seat belt use — 32

Lack of insurance — 15

No or expired driver’s license — 14

Two vehicles were towed from the scene.