Chicago Police say pair lied about carjacking

Chicago Police say pair lied about carjackingNovember 26, 2018
Two Chicago men face charges after allegedly lying about being the victims of a carjacking on Lake Shore Drive.
Police said Angel Ramos, 20, a resident of the 4600 block of West Palmer Street, and Alvin Vazquez-Cruz, 24, a resident of the 5000 block of West Armitage Avenue, were involved in a multivehicle accident at 11:43 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 22) at 800 N. Lake Shore.
Ramos, the driver of a 1997 Honda Accord, disobeyed a steady red signal, striking two vehicles, police said. Ramos fled the scene of the accident and later flagged down a marked Chicago police vehicle, according to police.
Police said both suspects relayed that they were the victims of a carjacking. Officers said they were able to determine that the suspects were lying about the purported hijacking and their involvement in the accident.
Both were charged with disorderly conduct – false report of offense. Ramos was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, and disobeying a red steady signal stop light.
The pair appeared in bond court Saturday (Nov. 24) at 26th Street and California Avenue.
Get your free subscription of the Cook County digital edition