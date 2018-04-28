Chicago police are searching for two men who have robbed individuals in the Albany Park neighborhood.

In two of the instances, the offenders also made off with the victim’s vehicle.

Three of the four incidents occurred April 15.

In incidents at 1 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. that day in the 5100 block of North Bernard Street and the 4900 block of North Kimball Avenue, respectively, the offenders displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim. In the third incident that day, at 7:25 p.m. on the 5700 block of North Bernard, the offenders demanded the victim’s property and also took the victim’s vehicle.

At 12:04 p.m. April 25 in the 3100 block of West Lawrence Avenue, the offenders displayed a weapon and ordered the victim to exit the vehicle and fled in the vehicle.

The offenders are both black men.

One is described as 25-40 years old, 5 feet 6 to 5-10, 150-200 pounds, and last seen wearing a black jacket.

The other offender is described as 18-25 years old, 5-10 to 6-0, 170-200 pounds, and last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being the victim of an armed robbery and what to do if robbed:

Be aware of the robberies and alert your neighbors.

Pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area North at 312-744-8263.

— Chicago police searching for Albany Park robbers —