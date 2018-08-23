— Chicago Soulful Book Fair spotlights black authors

Chicago is home to many book fairs.

Printers Row Lit Fest, which was first held in 1985, is the most famous of them all, drawing thousands of people every year. But there are also other, smaller-scale events, such as Columbia College-based Chicago Book Expo, which focuses on local publishers, the Children’s Book Fair in Hyde Park neighborhood — and the Chicago Soulful Book Fair, which has been held at the nearby Woodlawn neighborhood every third Sunday of July for the past three years.

As founder Asadah Kirkland explained to the Chronicle, she wanted to organize something Chicago didn’t have before — a book fair focusing on black authors. While book fairs such as Printers Row Lit Fest have black authors, she believes that it doesn’t capture the full range of talent that’s out there. And Kirkland said that she wanted to do something nice in a community that usually makes it on the news for negative reasons.

The authors who spoke to the Chronicle said that the Soulful Chicago Book Fair was a great venue to get their work out to their readers and do some networking. And Kirkland said that overwhelmingly positive response she received, she said, suggests that there is plenty of pent-up demand for events like this.

Kirkland is an author and the parenting consultant. As her bio on the Soulful Chicago Book Fair’s website notes, she also has experience selling books. In 1994, she became a manager of Afrocentric Bookstore — the since-closed bookstore that, at the time, was located in downtown Chicago, selling books by African-American authors, authors from African countries and authors that had roots somewhere in African in general. She moved to New York City in 1997. But when she came back to Chicago a few years ago, she realized that the city had something she’s come to take for granted — a book festival that focused on black authors. And Kirkland believed that such festivals are important because the more general book fairs didn’t fully represent the black talent that’s out there.

“When you go to Printers Row Lit Fest, you go to mainstream book fair, you find five, maybe 10 [black] writers represented,” she said. “And I have to say — since I started doing Soulful Chicago Book Fair, my database [of black writers] is up to 400.”

Promoting African-American and African authors, Kirkland said, goes to how the black communities are portrayed.

“Mainstream America has a lot of say about African-American or black people, and most of it isn’t complimentary to us,” she said. “I wanted to do something that made it so that we can tell our own stories, according to ourselves, and for our own benefit. And that’s a big difference — having a venue that promotes black literature — because we need venues to tell our own stories.”

Kirkland and her daughter, who is a professional photographer, had their own work to promote, and they knew people who had work to promote. So Kirkland figured that, rather than wait for someone to start the kind of book fair she was looking for, she was going to try to put something together herself.

The first Soulful Chicago Book Fair was held in July 16, 2016, along the stretch of 61st Street between King Drive and Cottage Grove Avenue. Kirkland said that it attracted approximaely 3,000 people.

While she admitted that she was so tired from organizing the book fair that she didn’t even want to think about what’s next, people kept asking her what she would do next, which led her to hold a smaller-scale Soulful Chicago Kwanzaa Book Fair on Dec. 17, 2016, at Woodlawn Community Elementary School; and the Soulful Chicago Black History Month Book Fair on Feb. 25, 2017, at Hyde Park’s Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago.

The main Soulful Chicago Book Fair was held on July 16, 2017, attracting approximately 45,000 people. Encouraged by the success of all three book fairs, Kirkland held another Kwanzaa Book Fair on Dec. 16, 2017. And in February 2018, she teamed up with the Chicago Public Library to hold the African-American Lit Fest to not only give library patrons a chance to meet African-American authors, but to learn ins and outs of writing and publishing process.

This year’s Soulful Book Fair was held on July 15. It featured a wide variety of genres, with authors and publishers selling romance, mystery, science fiction, fantasy, memoirs, spiritual books and poetry. A decent chunk of the author section was devoted to children’s books. The fair also had several food trucks and food tents, and there were two stage areas set up — one at the west end and one on a vacant lot near the center. The former was used for performances, while the later was used for announcements and author-related events. There was also a play area for children at the east end of the fair.

While plenty of authors came from Chicago and the suburbs, there were also many authors that came from as far east as Baltimore and as far south as Florida.

“We had at least 12-15 authors that flew in from out of town,” Kirkland said. “That was very exciting, because that means word is getting out, even [to] other states.”

Most of the authors that spoke to the Chronicle said they heard about the event through social media, with some mentioning hearing about it from friends or people in their networks.

Judith Falloon-Reid, an author of “inspirational” fiction and a filmmaker from Palm Bay, Fla., exhibited at the fair for the first time. She said that, as a black author, she wanted to check it out.

“It’s been good,” Falloon-Reid said. “I’ve been enjoying it. The weather has been hot, but it’s been good. Lots of good people to meet.”

Writer and poet Larry Williams Jr., who also exhibited at the book fair for the first time, said that the event has been a great opportunity to network with writers from all over North America.

“[The book far has been] a beautiful experience,” he said. “The people out here have been wonderful, the authors have been amazing. It feels like home.”

Candace Waller, a journalist and a writer of mystery and romance fiction from New Jersey, attended for the second time. She said that the book fair is a great way to reach customers.

“I think it’s great [way] to get the word out,” she said. “We need [opportunities] to get our words out, not just to black customers, but to all customers, because we have stories to tell. We are part of the American family.”

Tissanie Simmons, of Elgin, writes books for adults and children, she said that she was moved by Kirkland’s passion to be part of the book fair — and she was glad she did.

“So far, it’s been a great experience,” she said. “It’s been good exposure for my books. People have been buying them and they are interested in [the books’] topics.”

Charisma Monae, of Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood, wrote a self-help book geared toward millennials.

“There’s a lot of self-hate going on and I wanted to make something to change people’s lives,” she explained. “There’s a space where you can write in the book, so your life is reflected as well.”

This was her first Soulful Chicago Book Fair, and she enjoyed the experience.

“The turnout is great, and the food is pretty good,” she said. “And they’re really accommodating.”

Chicago Association of Black Storytellers had the booth near the central stage. Dr. Stephanie Davenport, the organization’s secretary, said that Kirkland personally invited them, and she’s been pleased by how the event turned out.

“It’s been good, because it gives us hope and it [affirms] our mission of telling our stories,” she said. “You know what they say — if you don’t tell your stories as a lion, the hunter will be the hero.”

Children’s book author Sekou Afrika, of Baltimore, said that it’s something that he takes to heart.

“[My books] focus on positive e message [black families] don’t often see in the media, and children don’t see in the books in schools,” he said. “Children should see positive images of themselves. It helps to reassure them of who they are.”

Most authors who spoke to the Chronicle said that the Soulful Chicago Book Fair has been a great networking opportunity. Kirkland said she has seen authors involved get more exposure. For example, one of the authors who took part in African-American Lit Fest wound up getting their books circulated in the Chicago public library system.

Kirkland said that, as of July 18, she didn’t have this year’s attendance numbers. But based on what she heard so far, she liked how it turned out.

“It’s hard for me to talk about this year’s book fair, because there’s so many perspectives, and I usually like to listen to people’s perspectives.” she said. “And other people are saying — this was a great event, this was a successful event.”

Looking back, Kirkland said that, when she was putting together the first Soulful Chicago Book Fair, a city employee wondered why she would want to organize events on 61st Street in Woodlawn. The employee, she said, described it as “the most gang-infested area in the city.” Kirkland said that she responded that local residents had the same needs and desires as everyone else, and she believed there would be more than enough interest.

The response the fair got over the past few years was even better than she hoped.

“[Woodlawn residents] were so full of pride and so full of amazement,” Kirkland said. “For the years and no incidents in this ‘crime-infested community’ — it says a lot about what the event does.”

She recalled that, when they were setting up for this year’s fair, a young “hip-pop looking” guy came by to check it out, and, upon hearing that it was a book fair, returned the following day.

“He was totally floored, [saying] ‘I can’t believe that, I told my nieces and neighbors — get up, get up, you gotta come to this book fair!’” Kirkland said.

Looking ahead, she said that next year’s Soulful Chicago Book Fair will have a section for black comic book artists, writers and publishers. And while she was planning to do another book fair around the winter holiday season, it won’t be strictly Kwanzaa-themed this time around. She recognized that many African-Americans don’t celebrate Kwanzaa, and she wanted to have an event that would have a place for all holiday traditions.

And Kirkland said one thing she was hoping to do is to get more sponsors, and figure out ways to get more funding other than whatever funds she’s able to raise herself.

“I do a lot of solo fundraising to get this done, and that’s very stressful,” she said.

