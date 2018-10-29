Chicago teen charged in Northwest side murder

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The teen, whose name was not being released by Chicago police, was charged with first-degree murder after being identified as the person who fatally shot a 16-year-old in the chest at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the city’s Monteclare neighborhood.

Police said the suspect and victim, Jose Alvarez, had gotten into an argument in the 3000 block of North Rutherford Avenue. After the argument, police said, the suspect walked away, but returned in his car, firing a gun.

Despite the individual being charged as an adult, it is Chicago Police Department policy not to identify juvenile suspects.

