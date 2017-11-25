Chicago police have arrested three South Side teens in connection with two recent carjackings.

Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street.

Police believe the juveniles are connected to a larger carjacking ring and note that their investigation is continuing.

One of the 15-year-olds was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, three counts of identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of driving with no license or permit.

The other 15-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of driving with no license or permit.

The 16-year-old was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Police said the armed offenders approached victims while they were seated in their parked vehicles and ordered them to get out. The alleged offenders would then flee the scene in the victims’ vehicles.

The carjackings occurred Nov. 19 in the 2300 block of West 115th Street and Nov. 13 in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue.

Area South detectives said they were able to view video surveillance, which led to the alleged offenders’ arrests.

—- Chicago teens charged in carjackings —