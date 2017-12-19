–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 20 -Dec. 26

Dec. 20-22

Winter Break Camp

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Chicago Botanic Garden

$79 per day; $63 per day for members

Children in grades K-5 can engage in exciting hands-on indoor and outdoor activities while discovering the Chicago Botanic Garden in winter. They will investigate weather, explore seasonal adaptations of plants and animals and dabble in art. Children should dress for the weather and wear clothes that are comfortable for outdoor and indoor activities and hands-on, messy fun. For more information and to register, go to chicagobotanic.org.

Dec. 20-31

Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue

Various times

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$30, $35 for table seating; slightly more for New Year’s Eve

The Second City’s Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue captures all the magic, mystery and mayhem of the season with original songs, new sketches and some classic favorites. For tickets, call the box office at (847) 577-2121 or go to tickets.metropolisarts.com.

Dec. 20-Jan. 13

Artist Spotlight: Natalie Jacobson

1-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays

Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., Riverside

Free

Riverside Arts Center (RAC) Spotlight exhibitions are annual solo shows highlighting the work of artists in the RAC Community. Natalie Jacobson is RAC’s arts programming manager. She has exhibited her work in group shows at the Hyde Park Art Center, the Rockford Art Museum, The Guest Room, Chicago and Dogmatic Gallery, Chicago, among other venues. “Seeing Things: the difference between you and me” is her first solo exhibition.

Dec. 21

Excel 2013 Intermediate

10 a.m.

Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview

Free

Learn several intermediate skills including tables and charts, conditional formatting, and absolute/relative cell references so that you can do more with spreadsheets. Basic Excel skills are required. For more information, call (847) 729-7500.

Pint-sized Picassos

10:30 a.m.

Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., Brookfield

Free

The is an art-based early literacy class with stories, songs and an art project for children ages 2-5 with an adult caregiver. Advance registration required at (708) 485-6917 or brookfieldlibrary.info.

Dec. 21-24

“A Dickens Carol”

8 p.m. Dec. 21-23

3 p.m. Dec. 24

Oak Park Festival Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison St., Oak Park

$30 general admission; $25 for senior citizens; $15 for students and children

Before Scrooge. Before Jacob Marley. Charles Dickens had his own ghosts to contend with. In this world premiere, the play re-imagines the story of Scrooge from Dickens’ point of view and real-life events. For tickets, go to oakparkfestival.com.

Dec. 23

Solstice Celebration

1-3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, 3 Stover Road, Barrington Hills

$1 donation per person

Welcome the light back on the shortest day of the year. Raise a glass of cocoa and celebrate the sun around a campfire. Register by calling (847) 381-6592.

Flirting with Time: A Tribute to Tom Petty

7 p.m. doors open, 8:30 p.m. show

Fitzgerald’s Nightclub, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn

$10

The show is a celebration of the life and music of Tom Petty, featuring a rotating cast of Chicago musicians with backing band, The Honeybees. Proceeds will benefit One America Appeal, the hurricane relief effort spearheaded by former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Dec. 24

Matzo Bash

9-11 p.m.

Sound-Bar, 226 W. Ontario St., Chicago

$10

A private hosted cocktail reception with latkes and cookies from Manny’s and DJs playing music. For tickets and more information, go to matzohash.com. Proceeds will go to various Jewish organizations. After the reception, the party will continue until 4 a.m.

Dec. 26

Winter Break Nature Drop-in Days

1-3 p.m.

River Trail Nature Center, 3120 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook

Free

The nature center will offer various activities for children. For more information, call (847) 824-8360.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 20 -Dec. 26–