–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 27 – Dec. 31

Dec. 27-Jan. 3

Heather Hug Art Exhibit

Riverside Public Library, I Burling Road, Riverside

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Free

Heather Hug has been a part of the Chicago art scene since 1994. Hug, a Riverside resident, is known for her involvement with the Riverside Arts Center and other local groups. Her sculptures incorporate messages of life. Her displayed works will be available for purchase, and Hug will donate 50 percent of the proceeds from their sale to the Riverside Friends of the Library. The library will be closed Jan. 1.

Dec. 27-Jan. 7

Live-action Cartoon Festival

2 p.m.

Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., Evanston

Free

The library will be showing cartoons each day during winter break. The first few films scheduled are “Scooby Doo” Dec. 27, “Popeye” Dec. 28, “Underdog” Dec. 29, “George of the Jungle” Dec. 30 and “Casper” Dec. 31. For more titles, dates and information, call (847) 448-8800.

Dec. 28

Raptor Rendezvous

1 p.m.

Trailside Museum of Natural History, 738 Thatcher Ave., River Forest

Free

Learn about local raptors such as owls and hawks, dissect an owl pellet, meet live raptors, and learn how Trailside Museum staff cares for birds. Registration is required for this family program. Call (708) 366-6530.

Dec. 30

Indoor Winter Market

Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd., Evanston

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Free

The Evanston Ecology Center hosts a winter farmers’ market on Saturday through April. The market features a selection of farmers’ market favorites and some specialty artisan vendors. For more information, call (847) 448-8256.

Winter Ecology Hike

1 p.m.

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St., Lemont

Free

Enjoy a trail hike while following tracks and signs of animal life in this family program. All programs are weather dependent but if there is snow, Sagawau Nordic is open and this program will be put on hold for another time. Call (630) 257-2045 or check the center’s Facebook page for program status.

Dec. 31

Public Skating

9:10 a.m.-10:50 a.m.

Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook

$6 adults (18 years & older), $5 youth (5-17 years), $3 children (under 5 years)

The public skate sessions are great for family and friends to come have a good time on the ice together. Skate rental is available. For more information, call (847) 291-2993 or go to nbparks.org.

New Year’s Eve at Wonder Works

Noon-5 p.m.

Wonder Works, 6445 W. North Ave., Oak Park

$3 for members, $10 for non-members

Special games, crafts, noisemakers, parades, singing, food and more are planned for a family New Year’s Eve party. Wonder Works provides a hands-on environment intended to strengthen the social, emotional and intellectual development of children from birth to age eight.

New Year’s Eve Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue

7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$50, $60 for stage table seating

The Second City’s Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue captures the magic, mystery and mayhem of the season with original songs, new sketches and some classic favorites. Admission includes a complimentary glass of champagne, party favors and New Year’s countdown. For tickets, call the box office at (847) 577-2121 or go to tickets.metropolisarts.com.

Zoo Year’s Eve

8 p.m.

Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield

Free with zoo membership or paid zoo admission

Rock in Zoo Year 2018 at Brookfield Zoo. In the Holly Jolly Theater, there will be live DJ music, games, party favors, prizes and an early countdown. Also at the Hamill Family Play Zoo, party-goers can make their own noisemakers and enjoy an early kid-friendly countdown. This area is perfect for families with children ages 6 and younger.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 27 – Dec. 31–