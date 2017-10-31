–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 7

Nov. 2

Picture This

11-11:30 a.m.

The Art Institute, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Free with museum admission

Look and listen as you enjoy a story that relates to a work of art in the galleries. This program is designed for families with children ages 3 and under. Meet in Griffin Court of the Modern Wing. For more information about family programs, call (312) 857-7161 or email familyprograms@artic.edu familyprograms@artic.edu.

Nov. 3

Class Clowns Comedy Show

7:30 p.m.

Skyline West Banquets, 7117 Ogden Ave., Berwyn

$25, $30 at the door

North Berwyn Park District’s 3rd Annual Class Clowns Comedy Show will have cocktails, a raffle and comedy. Advance tickets are available at the North Berwyn Park District, 1619 S. Wesley Ave. This event is for those 21 and over. Proceeds will benefit Berwyn North School District 98.

Nov. 3-12

Bill Graham and the Rock ’n’ Roll Revolution

10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie

$10

Rock impresario Bill Graham was a Holocaust refugee who promoted countless music legends – including The Grateful Dead, Santana, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and The Who – and produced humanitarian concerts such as Live Aid to raise the consciousness of the world. Take an electrifying trip through the ’60s-’80s and learn about Graham’s extraordinary life and career. The exhibit has more than 400 objects including rare memorabilia, psychedelic art, costumes and instruments and iconic photographs. Tickets are available at goldstar.com

Nov. 3-12

“Romeo and Juliet”

7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

3 p.m. Sundays

Dominican university Performing Arts Center, 7900 W. Division St., River Forest

$17

The Montagues and Capulets have been feuding for lifetimes, when one glorious night, love connects the two households. Allies and enemies are forged, plans are put into action and the heartbreaking demise of a young couple creates a new day for the future of the families in this classic Shakespeare tragedy, performed by an all-female cast.

Nov. 4

Shredding Event

9-11 a.m.

Orland Park Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park

Free

Orland Pak’s Smart Living Program is sponsoring this event. Bring documents to the Cultural Center for secure shredding. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Limit is two boxes per person.

Fall Flea Market

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Robert Crown Center, 1701 Main St., Evanston

Free

The annual market is known to connect people who are looking to resell their great ‘stuff’ to folks who like a bargain and believe in the three R’s: reduce, reuse and recycle. Some of the items that have been sold in the past include household items, used or new clothing, books, vintage items, antiques, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, jewelry, knitted items, comic books, toys and sports memorabilia. Table rentals are $35. For more information, email gflores@cityofevanston.org or call (847) 448-8258.

Autumn Wine Walk

1-5 p.m.

Along Madison Street, Forest Park

$49

Visit more than 15 locations while tasting wine and locally prepared small bites. Bonus bottle of wine of your choice included in admission price. Sign up at Famous Liquors, 7714 Madison St., or the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce office, 7331 W. Roosevelt Road, or register online at exploreforestpark.com.

Brad Colerick’s Wine and Song of South Pasadena

8 p.m.

West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest

$25, $20 for senior citizens and students

Launched by singer and songwriter Brad Colerick in southern California seven years ago, this showcase brings together a talented cast for a unique and engaging event. In addition to Colerick’s original songs, performances by keyboard-playing comedian, Marty Axelrod, and songwriter and comedian Cynthia Carle and other special guests will be shared.

Nov. 7

Architect John Vinci

7 p.m.

The Unity Temple, 875 Lake St., Oak Park

Free

The Frank Lloyd Wright Trust will celebrate the life and work of acclaimed Chicago architect and preservationist John Vinci with Robert Sharoff, author of the book, “John Vinci: Life and Landmarks.”

–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 7–