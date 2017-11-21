–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

Nov. 22-Dec. 17

Winter Greens Sale

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily; closed Mondays

Oak Park Conservatory, 615 Garfield, Oak Park

Free

Shop the Oak Park Conservatory’s Winter Greens Market for a selection of winter greens for your home. An array of fresh greens including balsam, fir, boxwood, winter berries, magnolia tips and spruce tops will be available along with other natural items. Drop off your container to have an arrangement done for you. For more information, call (708) 725-2400.

Nov. 24

Holiday Book Drive

9 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Arlington Heights Memorial Library, 500 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights

Free

This holiday season give the gift of reading by donating new children’s books for the library’s holiday book drive. The books will go to low-income families via the Wheeling Township Adopt-a-Family program. Books are requested for children and teens from infancy to age 18. Books in Spanish are also welcome. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 1 during library business hours. For more information, contact Editorial Supervisor April Harder at (847) 870-3785 or aharder@ahml.info.

Brown Bag Movie

Noon

Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., Brookfield

Free

Bring your lunch and watch “Inside Out.” In the movie, a young girl named Riley is uprooted from her Midwestern lifestyle and moves to busy and chaotic San Francisco. Her emotions, Anger, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and (her most important emotion) Joy, start to disagree on how to deal with this dramatic change, which causes problems up in Headquarters, the central living and working place for the five emotions.

Nov. 22-Dec. 24

Christkindlmarket

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Daley Plaza, between Dearborn, Clark and Washington streets, Chicago

Free admission

The annual Christmas season event is inspired by the 16th century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, one of the first holiday markets of its kind. The outdoor market in the Chicago Loop offers shopping, typical German food and drinks and diverse holiday entertainment. A second Chicago location is open this year at The Park at Wrigley, located just outside of Wrigley Field. It will stay open through Dec. 31.

Nov. 25

A Tribute to Talking Heads

7:30 p.m.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$25

BiG SUiT is a collective of nine musicians drawn to the cerebral adventures, infectious rhythms and pioneering music of the Talking Heads. This funk-rock ensemble of musicians offers up an inspirational, “Once in a Lifetime” connection. For tickets, go to MetropolisArts.com or call (847) 577-2121.

Nov. 25-26

Ten Thousand Village Fair Trade Market

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25

Noon-3:30 p.m. Nov. 26

Congregational UCC, 1001 W. Kirchhoff Road, Arlington Heights

Free

Handcrafted items — such as clothing, jewelry, home décor and toys — made by skilled artisans will be sold, with all proceeds going to Ten Thousand Villages programs. Ten Thousand Villages is a nonprofit program of Mennonite Central Committee, a relief, service and peace agency of the North American Mennonite and Brethren in Christ churches. For more information, call (847) 392-6650.

Nov. 25-Dec. 24

“A Dickens Carol”

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

3 p.m. Sunday

Oak Park Festival Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison St., Oak Park

$30 general admission; $25 for senior citizens; $15 for students and children

Before Scrooge. Before Jacob Marley. Charles Dickens had his own ghosts to contend with. In this world premiere, the play re-imagines the story of Scrooge from Dickens’ point of view and real-life events. For tickets, go to oakparkfestival.com.

Nov. 26

Broadway Bound

3 p.m.

Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines

Free

Friends of the Library presents vocalists Carrie Marcotte and Leslie Gray Robbins, who will sing a selection of Broadway hits with keyboard accompaniment. Register online at desplaines.libnet.info.

Nov. 29

Elizabeth Berg

7-9 p.m.

The Carleton Hotel, 1110 Pleasant St., Oak Park

$10

The Book Table is sponsoring a conversation with New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg, who will talk about her latest book, “The Story of Arthur Truluv.” The novel is a story about three people who have lost the person they love most, and must find their way back to happiness. Betrayal, loneliness, romance and family are at the heart of the book. Tickets can be purchased at truluv.brownpapertickets.com. The ticket can be redeemed at the event for $10 off the cover price of the book.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29–