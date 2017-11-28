–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 6

Dec. 1

Holiday Lighting Ceremony

4-7 p.m.

Metropolitan Square, 647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines

Free

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. when students and members of various organizations decorate trees provided by the Des Plaines Optimist Club. Santa will arrive at 4:30 p.m. and will hear children’s wishes starting at 4:45 p.m. The mayor and dignitaries will light the tree at 6:30 p.m. Other activities will include crafts, hot chocolate and refreshments. Visit DesPlaines.org/HolidayLighting for more information.

Tree Lighting

6 p.m.

Zabrocki Plaza, 17375 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park

Free

Village officials will light the 35-foot community holiday tree. The ceremony will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a sing-a-long of holiday music.

Holiday Walk and Festivals of Windows

6-9 p.m.

Madison Street, Downtown Forest Park

Free

Live window displays, horse-drawn carriage rides and Santa and his reindeer are just part of the magic of the annual Holiday Walk and Festival of Windows.

University Band Christmas Concert

8 p.m.

Chapel of Our Lord, Concordia University, 7400 Augusta Blvd., River Forest

Free

Festive performances for the evening will include “A Christmas Intrada” by Alfred Reed, “Adventum” by Jared Brown, “Winter Suite” by Gustav Holst and “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, as well as an audience sing-along.

Dec. 2

Do-It-Yourself “Nutcracker”

10-11 a.m.

Gibbs-Morrison Cultural Center, 1823 Church St., Evanston

Free

Calling all wanna-be sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers of every age to bring their dancing shoes. With a broad selection of props, costumes and accessories, performers of every size can participate in the performance. Directors will lead participants through the story using large post-ups and Tchaikovsky’s music. There will be capes and swords for the soldiers and tutus for the ballerinas. The public is invited to join in or watch.

Candy Cane Hunt

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Chicago High School for the Arts, 2714 W. Augusta Blvd., Chicago

Free

Bring children to visit with Santa, shop for crafts and special items, make cards and ornaments and enjoy other holiday activities, games and crafts, listen to holiday music and participate in the Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The event is free, but registration is necessary at eventbrite.com.

Toyland Parade

11:45 a.m.

175th Street to Zabrocki Plaza, Tinley Park

Free

Tinley’s Toyland Parade celebrates the official arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will arrive at the Oak Park Avenue Metra train station immediately following the conclusion of the parade. Children are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for persons of any age to give to a local charity. A collection center will be located near the Holiday Market being held at the Oak Park Avenue Metra train station, 6700 South St.

Dec. 1-Dec. 3

Holiday Market

6-9 p.m. Dec. 1

12-6 p.m. Dec. 2

12-5 p.m. Dec. 3

Oak Park Avenue Metra train station, 6700 South St., Tinley Park

Free

Stroll into the warmth of a large, heated tent and shop for handmade crafts and creations. Enjoy tasty treats and live music by local groups and entertainers. Children will be able to make holiday crafts, writing letters for the soldiers and cookie decorating.

Dec. 6

The Johnny Rogers Show: Legends of Country Music

7:30 p.m.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$30; $35 for stage tables are $35

This tribute show is a walk down memory lane, presenting favorite country music hits from decades ago, including the music of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Ray Price, Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley, George Strait, George Jones, Marty Robbins, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and more. Tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the box office at (847) 577-2121.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 29 – Dec. 6–