–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – Oct. 22

Oct. 19

(Re)Visioning Your Career

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Gene and Georgetti, 9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont

$50

This Chicagoland Italian American Professionals’ event is all about careers, networking and visioning. Three speakers will participate in a panel moderated by Lisa Turano, VP legal, of the Turano Baking Company and president of Turano Foundation. A professional photographer will take LinkedIn head shots. There will be food and an open bar. Go to chicagolanditalians.com to buy tickets.

Oct. 19

Wedding Garage Sale

6-9 p.m.

Garden Terrace, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village

Free

At the Wedding Garage Sale, future brides can pick up items for their special day and save some cash. Items for weddings and showers will be sold including neutral and themed decor, accessories, linens, centerpieces, favors, candles and more. If you are interested in selling your wedding memory items, call (847) 228-3524.

Oct. 20

Fright at Night

6-9 p.m.

Oak Park Conservatory, 615 Garfield St., Oak Park

$5 in advance; $7 at the door

Half-hour time periods are available to enter the darkened Bootanical Conservatory. Limited tickets will be available at the door, based on availability. The conservatory promises to present tricks, treats and family friendly Halloween fun for all ages. Advance tickets are available at registration.pdop.org.

Oct. 20

Monster Mash Dance

Tony Bettenhausen Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St., Tinley Park

6:30-8:30 p.m.

$1 Tinley Park residents; $2 non-residents

They did the mash and it was a graveyard smash! Join in a family friendly Halloween Dance. A DJ will spin spooktacular tunes, and there will be an inflated haunted house, photo area, face painting and games.



Oct. 21-22

Boo at the Zoo

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Brookfield Zoo south entrance, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield

Adults: $19.85 for adults; $14.50 seniors 65 and old and children 3 to 11 years old; $1 off each ticket purchased online

Little ghosts and goblins of all ages are invited to Brookfield Zoo’s not-so-scary, fun family event. Activities include crafts, hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin carving, animal feeding and costume contests. Youngsters may bring their trick-or-treat bags and visit five candy stations for Ferrara Pan Candy Company treats. A parade kicks off at 1 p.m. each day.

Oct. 21

Zombie Scramble

5-9 p.m.

Ladd Arboretum, adjacent to the Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd., Evanston

Free

The Evanston Recreation Division presents the 4th annual Zombie Scramble, a 2-mile course where participants attempt to outwit and outrun “zombies.” The goal is to finish the course with all your “lives” intact. For more information, visit cityofevanston.org/zombiescramble or call (847) 448-8252.

Oct. 21-22

Midwest Daffodil Society Bulb Sale

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe

Free

The Midwest Daffodil Society’s bulb sale will feature varieties of unique and easy-to-grow daffodils for the gardener who wants some early color next spring.

Oct. 22

Skokie’s Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Village Green, 5127 Oakton St., Skokie

Free

A selection of fresh-grown seasonal fruits and vegetables is available at the Farmers’ Market. Also available are fresh baked goods, farm fresh eggs, a variety of meat and fish, mushrooms and cheeses, fresh cut flowers, plants and more. The market supports local farming. A family event, Touch-a-Truck, will be held. For more information about the market, call (847) 933-8257 or visit skokie.org.

Oct. 22

Cemetery Walk – Immigrants: They Get the Job Done

1 p.m.

Forest Home Cemetery, 863 DesPlaines Ave., Forest Park

$15 for general public; $10 for Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest members

Immigrants and their role in society is this year’s Cemetery Walk theme. The walk will include costumed actors telling the stories of labor leaders August Spies from Germany and Emma Goldman from the Russian Empire, who fought for workers’ rights, and other historical representations. Guided tours depart starting at 1 p.m., and will leave approximately every 10 minutes until 2 p.m. Tour length is two hours. Rain date is Oct 29. For more information, call (847) 848-6755.

