–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 30

Oct. 26

Lights Out, Everybody! Mystery and Horror During the Golden Age of Radio

7-8:30 p.m.

Prospect Heights Public Library, 12 N. Elm St., Prospect Heights

Free

“Those Were the Days” Old-Time Radio host Steve Darnall will play clips from some of radio’s best known mystery and horror programs, including “Escape,” “Inner Sanctum” and “Lights Out.” Using voices, music and sounds to create indelible and often frightening pictures, Darnall will illustrate how radio could truly be a “theater of the mind.” Register by calling the library’s Information Desk, (847) 259-3500, Ext. 530, or online at phpl.info.

Oct. 27

“Lungo il fiume” (“Along the River”)

7 p.m.

Casa Italia, 3800 Division St., Stone Park

Free, donation requested

The film by acclaimed Italian film director Vanna Paoli is about four wayward souls who find themselves at a majestic but ramshackle house on the Po River. Carletto, a wide-eyed 10-year-old, has run away from home in pursuit of adventure; Berto is searching for the love he left behind; and Michele and Gina have kidnapped a 2-year-old child for ransom enough to buy a bar. Paoli will attend the screening and will offer insights about the film.

Oct. 28

Lady Vadula—Spellbound

7 p.m.

Cultural Center, Exhibit Hall, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park

$20

Michele McGovern, a flutist and filmmaker, presents her “Lady Vadula – Spellbound,” a production that tells the story of Victoria Vadula, an immortal who loses her voice, but is able to use alluring powers as she speaks through playing her flute. The audience will be taken on Lady Vadula’s story through dance, story-telling and various styles of music. Tickets are on sale at the village’s Recreation Administration Office, 14600 S. Ravinia Ave., Sportsplex, 11351 W. 159th St., or online at apm.activecommunities.com.

Oct. 27

Apres Paree: An Evening of Wine, Women and Song

8 p.m.

Open Door Theater, 902 S. Ridgeland Ave., Oak Park

$25

Chanteuses Ty Cooper, Claudia Hommel and Elizabeth Doyle present an evening of French cabaret, jazz and tales of Paris from the women who lived and loved it. Purchase tickets at OpenDoorTheater.com

Oct. 28

Monsters of Main Street

noon-3 p.m.

Brookfield Business Districts, Grand Boulevard and Broadway, Brookfield

Free

Trick or treat in the Grand Boulevard and Broadway business districts followed by refreshments, pumpkin and taffy apple giveaways, and a costume contest at the Brookfield Historical Society’s Grossdale Station, 8820 Brookfield Ave.

Oct. 29

Opening Celebration for the Take a Stand Center

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie

$6-$15

The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center will unveil its new multi-million-dollar Take a Stand Center, an immersive permanent exhibition with a forward-looking emphasis on multiple areas of social justice and the world premiere of three-dimensional technology.

Oct. 29

Boo Bash

noon-3 p.m.

Oak Park Avenue Metea train station, 6700 South St., Tinley Park

Free

The annual Downtown Tinley Boo Bash is for families with young children. Activities include hayrides, magic shows, an interactive animal encounter, games, crafts, DJ entertainment, a costume contest with prizes, dance lessons and a Witch’s Storytime. Food and beverages will be sold.

Oct. 29

Historic Tours

2-4 p.m.

Riverside Train Depot, 90 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside

$15 general admission, senior citizens (62 and older) $10, Olmsted Society members $10

The final docent-led walking tour for 2017 will visit the South Division. The South Tour includes Swan Pond Park, Scottswood Common, Wright’s Country Estate and service buildings, architecture by Jenney, Drummond, Kenny and Vinci, Wittlesey, and a home designed by Olmsted’s partner, Calvert Vaux. For more information, go to tours@olmstedsociety.org.

Oct. 30

Gmail, Google Calendar and Google Docs

7-8:30 p.m.

La Grange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave., La Grange

Free

You don’t need to buy Microsoft Office to have access to quality email, calendar, word processing, spreadsheet and slideshow software. Learn all about what you can do with access to free Google products. Registration required. Go to lagrange.libnet.info/event/198227.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 26 – 30–