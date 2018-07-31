–Cook County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 8

Aug. 3

Southwest Side Opportunity Fair

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rauner Family YMCA, 2700 S. Western Ave., Chicago

Free

If you are 16 to 24 years old and need a job, then attend this job fair. Hundreds of full-time jobs will be available and employers will hire on the spot. Positions will be in retail, customer service, health care and other fields, Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information, visit scfjobs.com.

Jazz Night

7-9 p.m.

Vogt Visual Arts Center, 17420 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park

Free

Enjoy the art gallery reception inside, featuring fine art done by local and other artists. Then take a stroll out to the gazebo to hear a live jazz performance. The audience is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Summer Concert at Hodges Park

8 p.m.

Hodges Park, 101 S. Courtland, Park Ridge

Free

Tino & The Latin Swing Factor, an energetic Latin band, will play salsa, cumbia and merengue music. Enjoy free salsa lessons before the concert at 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 3-Aug. 5

Taste of Orland Park

5-11 p.m. Aug. 3

1-11 p.m. Aug. 4

1-9 p.m. Aug. 5

Orland Park Village Center, 14700 Ravinia Ave., Orland Park

Free

The Taste of Orland Park will showcase local eateries and performances of local people, schools and bands. The Orland Park’s Got Talent competition returns this year with preliminary rounds being held at local restaurants before the final competition is held at the Taste on Aug. 5.

Aug. 4

Elk Grove Farmers Market

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clock Tower at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village

Free

The market aims to provide fresh, high quality produced food items and food-related services. The market offers a free weekly raffle plus special activities and awareness days. A registered nurse from Amita Healthcare conducts free medical screenings. Weekly musical entertainment is planned. Questions? Call 630-878-7627.

Free Yoga

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Burr Ridge Village Center, 701 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge

Free

Enjoy yoga instruction on the Village Green every Saturday. For more information, call 630-654-2782.

Aug. 7

An Evening of Yiddish Music

6:30 p.m.

Jewish Learning Institute, 9401 Margail Ave., Des Plaines

$18 donation

The Tum Balalaika Band will present a summer concert of Yiddish music. Proceeds will support the institute’s educational programs.

Aug. 8

The Adoption Process from A-Z

7 p.m.

Indian Trails Library, 355 Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling

Free

Attorney Sally Wildman, who specializes in adoption, will present the fundamentals and legal steps of the process with focus on preparing prospective parents. She will explain the types of adoption available and how to choose adoption agencies, attorneys, adoption organizations and related professionals. Discussion will include considering the common needs of adopted children and the current trend toward openness in adoption.

“The Voice That Rocked America”

7:30 p.m.

Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111TH St., Chicago

$6, $5 for arts center members

Rock ’n’ roll rebel disc jockey, Dick Biondi, reinvented how America listened to radio, when radio was king. “The Voice That Rocked America” will be a one-hour documentary about the Top 40 radio personality. Biondi’s connection with his audience has endured for decades, and the bands he promoted have never forgotten his generosity. His story will be told through archival photos and footage, recreations, and interviews. The film is narrated by Pam Pulice, whose life was changed when she met her teenage idol. This is an in-progress screening of a piece of a larger work. The director will attend and participate in a discussion. Another legendary Chicago disc jockey, John Records Landecker, will speak.

