 –Cook County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 26

Aug. 23

Thursday Night Live

7-9 p.m.

Fountain Square, Davis Street at Sherman and Orrington avenues, Evanston

Free

The Flat Cats will perform swing, jazz and blues in the newly renovated Fountain Square. Chairs are provided, but guests are welcome to bring other seating.

Aug. 24

Yoga on the Beach

7-8 a.m.

Oak Street Beach, 1000 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

$17

Yoga on the Beach provides an experience to breathe, sweat and flow while enjoying the Chicago skyline.

Uncorked

6-8 p.m.

Oak Park Conservatory, 615 Garfield St., Oak Park

$18 at the door

Enjoy music, wine and craft beer and appetizers. Tours of the conservatory will be given. Admission includes two drink tickets and one food token. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Aug. 24-26

Skokie’s Backlot Bash

6-10 p.m. Aug 24

6 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 25

7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 26

Bash Grounds, Oakton Street from Lincoln Avenue to Laramie Avenue, Skokie

Free

Skokie’s downtown summer street festival presents international eclectic rock, blues and R&B artists, and a myriad of activities and events such as classic films, a carnival, 5K dash, bingo, a dance and family entertainment. For a full schedule, go to backlotbash.com.

56 Music Fix

4-11 p.m. Aug. 24

Noon-10 p.m. Aug. 25

9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26

Free

Local bands will play at various bars, restaurants and shops during the first Mount Prospect Local Music Fest, a village-wide celebration of music, food and art. Check www.56musicfix.org for details.

Aug. 25

Food Truck Rally

3:30-9:30 p.m.

The Depot, Keystone Park, 400 Keystone, River Forest

Free

The Rotary Club of Oak Park River Forest and the River Forest Park District’s fifth annual Food Truck Rally will have 10 food trucks, a tented beer garden, stage entertainment, inflatables for children and games for the family. Pickelball demonstrations and play will be held from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on two courts. Paddles and balls will be provided.

HopStop Craft Beer Festival 2018

5-8 p.m.

Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., Riverside

$40-$45 plus service fee

Samples from local craft brewers, cider makers and Riverside’s own Quincy Street Distillery will be included in the fee. Enjoy local food vendors, art activities for children, and live music to round out the family friendly event. Commemorative tasting glass is provided with each ticket price. People who will be drinking are invited to use the free bicycle valet, bring a designated driver or take the Metra.

Music in the Plaza

7-10 p.m.

Zabrocki Plaza, 17375 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park

Free

Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, will perform. Food and beverages will be sold by popular Tinley Park establishments. Note: Music in the Plaza is not a pet-friendly event.

Aug. 26

Bike the Garden

7:30-9:30 a.m.

Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe

Free

Bicyclists of all ages are allowed to ride the full perimeter of the garden this one day of the year, getting access to areas that are usually off-limits to bicyclists. After the ride, participants are invited to the McDonald Woods pavilion to enjoy festivities, check out vendors and information tables. Helmets are recommended for all riders, and required for riders 14 and under. Children younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Bikes may be rented at the event.

Poetry Slam

7-9 p.m.

Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park

$5 admission / $3 to compete

This event is open to poets both young and old who want to express themselves. Tickets will be available at the door.

Taste of Armenia Street Fair

12-6 p.m.

St. James Armenian Church, 816 Clark St., Evanston

Free

Evanston’s Taste of Armenia festival is a regional event featuring Armenian food, music from local bands and games and activities. For more information, call 847-864-6263 or visit stjamesevanston.org/ministries/street-fair.

