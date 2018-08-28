–Cook County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 2

Aug. 29-Sept. 3

Chicago Fringe Festival and Kids Fringe 2018

10 a.m.

Various locations in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood

$15-$100

The festival includes comedies, dramas, dance pieces, musicals, performance art and the unclassifiable. This is an uncensored, no-holds barred performance event that returns 100 percent of ticket sales to the artists. In the first eight years, the Chicago Fringe Festival has returned almost $240,000 to artists. For a complete schedule of performances and locations, go to chicagofringe.org.

Aug. 30

Meal Packing Event

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Hilton Chicago, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook

Free

The Northbrook Chamber of Commerce’s annual Meal Packing event offers members an opportunity to help fight hunger. Participants are asked to donate two hours of time to assemble what will total 40,000 meals for distribution through area food pantries. The ingredients for a specially fortified macaroni-and-cheese dinner will be provided. Each packet will provide enough ingredients to feed six people. The chamber is purchasing the supplies for the initial 40,000 meals, however additional contributions are appreciated and will make it possible to provide more meals.

Introduction to Yoga

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie

Free

This class introduces the basics of yoga and the many benefits it can bring to those who do it. Participants should bring a mat or towel to practice on. Class is limited to 20 participants.

Aug. 31-Sept. 2

Pedal Oak Park

9:30 a.m.

Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, 951 Chicago Ave., Oak Park

$45 general public

Oak Park is home to the world’s largest collection of buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Explore its picturesque historic neighborhoods on a two-hour guided bicycle tour of 21 Wright-designed structures. Sites featured on this tour include Wright’s Home and Studio, Frank Thomas House, Heurtley House, Cheney House, Furbeck House and more. Riders may bring their own bikes, or one will be provided. Rides are conducted rain or shine. Purchase tickets at cal.flwright.org.

Great American Lobster Fest

Noon-10 p.m.

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

$44-$119

The Great American Lobster Fest is the Midwest’s largest Lobster and Seafood Festival. Enjoy live lobster flown in fresh from the cold waters of the East Coast courtesy of Lobster Gram, live music performances, family-friendly games and activities, arts/craft shopping, land food options and cold beverages. For more information, call 312-579-3635.

Sept. 1

Winnetka Farmers’ Market

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

South parking lot of Winnetka Village Hall, 510 Green Bay Road, Winnetka

Free

Shoppers enjoy a relaxing Saturday morning and bring home fresh-picked fruits and vegetables. Also for sale are blooming plants, shrubs, cut flowers, cheeses, a variety of baked goods and specialty foods.

Joyous Laughter Club Monthly Meeting

1 p.m.

The Dance Building, 1330 Webford, Des Plaines

$5

Join in group laughter exercises. A certified Laughter Club Leader will direct the group in scripted laughs of 0ne to two minutes each, such as the Lion Laugh, the Applause laugh and the Penquin laugh. Deep breathing occurs throughout the hour. Eye contact is key to generating contagious laughter.

Starlight Movie in the Park

Dusk

James Park, Oakton Street at Dodge Avenue, Evanston

Free

A showing of “Black Panther” closes out this summer’s Starlight Movies in the Park series. Interactive family activities will be offered before movies, from 7-8 p.m. The movie will be canceled in inclement weather.

Sept. 1 and 2

Garden Chef Series

1:30 p.m.

Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe

Free

Learn to cook with garden-fresh ingredients. Noted chefs prepare recipes in the Regenstein Fruit & Vegetable Garden’s open-air amphitheater. Visit chicagobotanic.org/chef for the schedule.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 2–