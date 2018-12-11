–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 12 – Dec. 18

Dec. 12

Implied Horizons: Watercolors by Anne Nordhaus-Bike

6 p.m.

Five Seasons Family Sports Club, 6901 S. Madison St., Burr Ridge

Free

Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike will speak about her work on display at the Five Seasons Family Sports Club. The exhibition displays 19 of Nordhaus-Bike’s watercolor paintings.

Dec. 12-16

Toys for Tots

Open 24 hours

Tinley Park Police Department, 7850 W. 183rd St., Tinley Park

Free

The Tinley Park Police Department is a drop-off location for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation, which aims to distribute toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them. All donated toys must be new, unwrapped and in their original, sealed package. Donation of stuffed animals is discouraged because of dust/allergy concerns. Collected toys will be delivered to 2D Battalion 24th Marines on Foster Avenue.

Dec. 12, 14, 19

1893 World’s Fair Tour with Bars

5:45-8:45 p.m. Dec. 12 and Dec. 19

1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Congress Plaza Hotel, 520 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

$42

This walking tour digs into how and why the 1893 World’s Fair still captures people’s imaginations. Some of the few remaining and spectacular buildings from the time of the World’s Fair, also known as the World’s Columbian Exposition, will be on the tour. The fairgrounds were south of downtown, but it had an impact on the Loop. Here the architecture and landscape still show the World’s Fair imprint, nearly 125 years later. Snacks will be served. Liquor can be purchased. Go to chicagodetours.com for tickets.

Dec. 12-15

Luxury Garage Sale Pop-Up

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

847 Elm St., Winnetka

Free

This pop-up shop is selling designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci. Find out more at luxurygaragesale.com

Dec. 15

Memory Café

1-3 p.m.

Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., Evanston

Free

Memory Cafe is an enrichment activity for people on the memory loss spectrum and their care partners. The December session teams up with the Art Institute of Chicago and CJE SeniorLife for Art in the Moment. Registration encouraged. Call 47-8647274 or contact info@sasiathome.org.

Home for Christmas Concert and Food Drive

5 p.m.

United Methodist Church, 339 W. Haven Road, New Lenox

Free with donation of a non-perishable food item

The Southwest Community Concert Band will present its annual holiday food drive benefit concert, Home for Christmas. Pre-concert music will start at 4:30 p.m. The band will perform holiday favorites by legendary composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven, Leroy Anderson, Alfred Reed and Julie Giroux. The grand finale will include a traditional sing along on some of the holiday’s best-loved carols.

ABBA Salute

8 p.m.

Theatre of Western Springs, 4384 Hampton Ave., Western Springs

$30 general public, $25 theater members

ABBA Salute is thought to be the most accurate ABBA tribute band in the country. Purchase tickets by calling the theater’s box office at 708-246-3380 or online at theatrewesternsprings.com.

Dec. 16

Skate with Santa

1-2:30 p.m.

Oakton Ice Arena, 2800 Oakton St., Park Ridge

$6

Come skate with Santa and his elves. Complimentary candy canes will be given to all children who attend. All skaters will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to a Chicago Wolves hockey game. Later, some of Oakton’s finest skaters will perform at 4:40 p.m.

Dec. 18

Blue Christmas Service

7 p.m.

St. Luke’s Christian Community Church, 9233 Shermer, Morton Grove

Free

The holidays can be difficult for many reasons. You may not feel “jolly” or “merry and bright.” One option? Attend the Blue Christmas service, designed especially to support people affected by depression, anxiety, difficult relationships, grief and loss. Questions? Email Elizabeth Jones at elizajon@aol.com or call 847-476-0612.

