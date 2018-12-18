–Cook County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 22

Dec. 20

Bootstrappers Breakfast Chicago

8:30 a.m.

Food Court at the Merchandise Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart, Chicago

$5

First-time attendees are invited to join other attendees who are in early stage technology startups to compare notes on operational, development and business issues. Bootstrappers Breakfast Chicago is moderated by Travis Johnson, Bootstrapper and founder of foodjunky. Register at meetup.com.

Home School Meet-up

12:30-2:30 p.m.

Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., Oak Park

Free

Drop in to socialize with other local homeschooling families. Everyone is welcome, and no advance registration is required. Participants are encouraged to their sack lunch. The session is best for ages 6 and older and their siblings. Call 708-452-3420 for more information.

Free Community Yoga

5 p.m.

Roycemore School, 1200 Davis St., Evanston

Free

Roycemore School partners with Phoenix Yoga Project to offer free community yoga. For more information, call 847-866-6055.

Dec. 21

SCORE Counseling Session

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., Oak Park

Free

Free, private counseling sessions provided by SCORE, a nonprofit association and resource partner of the Small Business Administration. By appointment only. Make appointments at scorechicago.org/request-meeting or by calling 312-353-7724.

Movie: “His Girl Friday”

1:30 p.m.

Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie

Free

In this 1931 comedy, an unscrupulous newspaper editor (Cary Grant) uses every dirty trick in the book to keep his ace reporter (Rosalind Russell), who is also his ex-wife, from retiring and remarrying.

Celebrating Winter Solstice

5-7 p.m.

Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie

Free

Welcome back the light as each new day begins to grow longer and longer by letting go of the past year and creating earthly home decorations. The primary intention of most winter solstice celebrations is to release the old in favor of the new. One of the ways we can do that is by letting go of negativity in our lives from the previous year. Come to the Teen Underground and perform a short ritual with librarians Rachel and Donna to release that negativity and welcome the new year’s light by crafting some earthly decorations to take home.

Family Fun Night Karaoke

6:30-9 p.m.

Rock House, 1150 Central Ave., Wilmette

Free

Star on the Rock House stage singing your favorite song. With a variety of beer and wine options for the parents, grilled cheese sandwiches and pizza will be sold. For more information, call 847-256 7625.

Dec. 22

Indoor Farmers’ market

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Evanston Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd., Evanston

Free

A variety of vendors sell wintertime goods at this market. Parking is free in the lot across Bridge Street, which is accessible from McCormick Boulevard. For a list of vendors, go to cityofevanston.org.

Artist’s Talk

10 a.m.

Five Seasons Family Sports Club, 6901 S. Madison St., Burr Ridge

Free

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike will talk about an exhibit of 19 of her watercolors, currently at the Five Seasons Family Sports Club. She creates art by combining contrasting colors and bold ones, and still evoke a feeling of peace Nordhaus-Bike studies the value of art for relaxation and stress relief.

Holiday Gift Wrapping

12-3 p.m.

Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave., Des Plaines

Donation

Love the holidays but hate wrapping gifts? Let the library elves wrap for you. All donations will go to the Des Plaines Food Pantry. For more information, call 847-827-5551.

Drop-in Gaming

4-6 p.m.

Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., Evanston

Free

Take on your friends in your favorite PS4 and WiiU games like Super Smash Bros, NBA 2k18 and Marvel vs Capcom. For more information, call 847-448-8600.

